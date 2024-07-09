Nicky Lopez's jumping catch
Nicky Lopez makes a jumping catch at first for the last out of the top of the 4th inning
Nicky Lopez makes a jumping catch at first for the last out of the top of the 4th inning
Were fans actually booing Djokovic or cheering on Rune? Or both?
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde pick which 2024 conference games will be the most entertaining, the worst stadium in college football, USC's recruiting issues, and a funeral at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
No. 13 seed Taylor Fritz upset No. 4 Alexander Zverev on Monday at Wimbledon, while Fritz's fellow American Danielle Collins was upset by Barbora Krejcikova.
Running down the top stories in the world of golf, including the mystery of Jordan Spieth.
Minnesota Twins infielder Jose Miranda joined a fantastic foursome by getting 12 hits in 12 straight at-bats.
Uruguay finished with 26 fouls and only one shot on goal. But it bruised and eventually beat mighty Brazil in a penalty shootout.
With less than three weeks to go until the 2024 Olympics open in Paris, it remains unclear how many Russians will actually participate — but it won't be many.
We're halfway through the MLB season, which means it's a perfect time to look ahead to how the upcoming free-agent class is shaping up.
"He's OK, but that bounced right into his belly ... Oh, no. Not on the belly."
The rest of the All-Star rosters, including pitchers, will be announced Sunday.
The July 4, 1923, heavyweight title fight between Jack Dempsey and Tommy Gibbons in Shelby, Montana, stands out as one of the most economically disastrous events in boxing history.
In an extra-long episode of No Cap Room, Jake and Dan discuss LeBron returning to the Lakers, Klay Thompson signing with the Mavericks, the Lauri Markkanen trade rumors and more.
JJ Redick is a first time head coach, but he'll have plenty of experience backing him up.
Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston led the fan vote portion, followed by A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Angel Reese.
The Lions should be a good team, and that matters to the MVP race.
In today's edition: USMNT crashes out, the dawn of a new college sports era, Noah Lyles seeks four golds, and more.
Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford shined on "Sunday Night Baseball," hitting for the cycle against the Baltmore Orioles.
Dalton Del Don has a quintet of hitters for fantasy baseball managers to consider adding.
Showdown between U.S. and Jamaica awaits in Paris.
Verstappen didn't win Sunday, thanks to contact between the two drivers, but he still extended his points lead after Norris was forced to retire his car.