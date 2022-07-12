Nicki Minaj Pushes Fan as London Event Canceled Due to Crowding

Hundreds of Nicki Minaj fans were left disappointed on July 11 after a surprise meet-and-greet announced by the rap superstar was canceled due to concerns about the crowd.

Minaj was in London to perform at the Wireless Festival and had announced a fan meetup event at Cafe Koko in Camden.

She initially said on Instagram that she would arrive at 12 pm, but did not arrive till around 6 pm.

Police said on Twitter that the meetup at Koko was canceled following concerns about “significant crowding” and a dispersal order was put in place.

This video, filmed on Bayham Street close to Cafe Koko, shows the rapper surrounded by a crowd and pushing away a fan trying to take a selfie. Credit: Ishmael Nation via Storyful

Video Transcript

[CROWD SHOUTING]