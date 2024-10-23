Nickeil Alexander-Walker rises up and throws it down
Nickeil Alexander-Walker rises up and throws it down, 10/22/2024
Nickeil Alexander-Walker rises up and throws it down, 10/22/2024
The Ohtani ball auction was two minutes from ending. Then 11 more bids came in.
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube Week 7 has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 8. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 8 to maximize your fantasy lineups.
LeBron James got what he wanted on NBA opening night.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman give several teams their midseason report cards, share the scariest performances from Week 8 and preview the biggest games of Week 9.
The Dodgers and Yankees arrive at the World Series having navigated October very differently with their starting pitching.
There’s no championship hangover in Boston.
Here are 36 predictions about this upcoming NBA season, including at least one involving every single team:
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 8 kicker rankings.
Since LSU in 2010, every program that’s beaten Alabama at home has stormed the field.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 8 running back rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 8 defense rankings.
The Sixers will start their season without their two biggest stars on the floor.
The Ravens offense is inevitable.
The Buccaneers lost both of their star receivers to injury on Monday night.
Georgia-Texas drew the highest college football viewership so far this season, while Alabama-Tennessee got the third-highest audience. Both games were broadcast on ABC.
Will there be a new champ this year? Our writers weigh in.
The Houston Rockets and guard Jalen Green have agreed to a three-year, $106 million extension to his rookie contract.
College football has more undefeated teams at this point than it’s had in nearly a decade. Which of them will remain unscathed and which will stumble?
The subject of insurance covering for season-ending injuries was in the spotlight last season, when it was reported that the Jets failed to protect any of the $37M in guaranteed salary owed to Aaron Rodgers.
Prime Video's new documentary 'Game 7' spotlights some of sports' most memorable series.