Nickeil Alexander-Walker on creating team cohesion in a few days
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Canadian guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is taking the lead on creating team chemistry on and off the court.
Canadian guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is taking the lead on creating team chemistry on and off the court.
The Golden Knights are back on level terms in the Stanley Cup semifinals. Nicolas Roy scored his fourth goal of the playoffs at 1:18 of overtime as Vegas defeated the Montreal Canadiens 2-1.
Trae Young had his worst shooting game of the playoffs as the Hawks leaned on Kevin Huerter to pull off the stunning upset.
Jon Rahm outlasted Louis Oosthuizen at Torrey Pines to win the 121st U.S. Open.
When asked, Rivers said "I don't know" if Simmons can be a point guard on a championship team.
With Chris Paul and Kawhi Leonard sidelined, Booker's Suns edged George's Clippers in Game 1.
Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon was placed in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.
Matteo Pessina scored the only goal and Italy extended its unbeaten streak to a record-tying 30 matches with a 1-0 victory over Wales on Sunday at the European Championship.
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were ousted from the playoffs on Saturday night.
Reese McGuire had three doubles during a four-hit performance, leading Hyun Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays past the Baltimore Orioles 7-4 Sunday.
Jones oversaw several critical acquisitions that led to the Suns' arrival in the Western Conference finals.
Larson has won three points races and the Cup Series All-Star Race over the last four weeks.
Xherdan Shaqiri scored two goals to give Switzerland a 3-1 victory over Turkey at the European Championship.
Travis Kelce said he decided to get vaccinated after talking with his family.
Yahoo Sports recaps the three longest home runs from the week of June 14th, 2021 utilizing statcast data.
Tom Brady questioned why one team passed on him to stick with their established starter last season.
LONDON (AP) — UEFA is in talks with the British government about increasing the attendance at Wembley Stadium to 65,000 for the semifinals and final of the European Championship, people with knowledge of the discussions said Monday. The government had already agreed to increase the current group-stage capacity of about 22,000 to at least 40,000 for one game in the round of 16 game and the final three matches of the Euro 2020 tournament at the 90,000-seat stadium. UEFA hopes to increase that furt
The Latest on soccer’s European Championship: ___ England says players Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are isolating after coming into contact with Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour during Friday’s match at the European Championship. The Scottish national team says Gilmour has tested positive for COVID-19. The English Football Association says Chilwell and Mount “will be kept away from the rest of the England players and wider support team.” The England squad all tested negative on Monday. ___ Germ
Canada Basketball just released its updated training camp list with some notable absences ahead of the Olympic Qualifying Tournament.
From 16 months without a game to seven contests in eight days, the Canadian women's basketball team made its return to the court last week at the FIBA AmeriCup. Canada, which won gold in two of the previous three iterations of the tournament and hadn't missed the podium since 2007, finished fourth. After sweeping through the four-game round robin and easily winning a quarter-final against the Dominican Republic, Canada was stunned 65-61 in the semis by hosts Puerto Rico. It then lost a double-OT
Denis Shapovalov says he won't compete for Canada at the Tokyo Olympics. The 22-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., says in a Twitter post he made the decision for safety reasons "due to the current situation." Opposition within Japan to holding the games has been high. The country has been dealing with a high number of COVID-19 cases and a low vaccination rate. Shapovalov is the top-ranked Canadian on the ATP Tour at No. 12. He withdrew from the French Open at the end of May, saying on social me