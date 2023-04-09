Nickeil Alexander-Walker with an assist vs the New Orleans Pelicans
Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Minnesota Timberwolves) with an assist vs the New Orleans Pelicans, 04/09/2023
TORONTO — Gary Trent Jr. scored 23 points as the Toronto Raptors downed the Milwaukee Bucks 121-105, with both teams resting key players Sunday ahead of the NBA playoffs. Precious Achiuwa had a double-double for Toronto (41-41) with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Malachi Flynn scored a season-high 20 off the bench. Bobby Portis Jr. scored 16 for Milwaukee (58-24) and Meyers Leonard earned a double-double with 10 points and 12 assists. Raptors leading scorer Pascal Siakam, point guard Fred VanVleet,
Norman Powell scored 29 points, Russell Westbrook had 25 and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to secure the No. 5 seed in the NBA's Western Conference playoff bracket by beating the Phoenix Suns 119-114 on Sunday. The Suns are the No. 4 seed and will host the Clippers in Game 1. The frustration on the Los Angeles bench was palpable — Mason Plumlee and Bones Hyland briefly got into an argument on the bench.
D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Malik Beasley combine for 67 points and 10 assists Friday to lead the Lakers to a much-needed win over the Suns.
TORONTO (AP) — Gary Trent Jr. scored 23 points, Precious Achiuwa had 14 points and 13 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks 121-105 on Sunday in a matchup of short-handed teams whose postseason fates already were sealed. Bobby Portis Jr. scored 16 points for the Bucks, Jae Crowder had 13 and Meyers Leonard had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Lindell Wiggington scored 17 points, and Goran Dragic and Thanasis Antetokounmpo each had 14 for Milwaukee, which finished the regular season
LeBron James and Anthony Davis combine for 30 points, but D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Malik Beasley each score at least 20 points in Lakers' win.
The NBA will get what it wanted — drama to end the regular season. All 30 teams will play their 82nd game of the season on Sunday, with four matchups — New Orleans at Minnesota, Utah at the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State at Portland and the Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix — set to decide how the Western Conference playoff and play-in bracket will look. For the defending NBA champion Warriors and the Clippers, the math is easy: Win Sunday, and they’re in the playoffs and about to get a week off to get ready for Round 1 matchups against either Sacramento or Phoenix.
Bruce Brown had a team-high 21 points and six assists, Zeke Nnaji added 18 points and seven rebounds off the bench, and the short-handed Denver Nuggets rallied from a 17-point first-quarter deficit to defeat the Sacramento Kings 109-95 on Sunday. Both teams entered the matchup with little at stake, with Denver having secured the top seed in the western conference and Sacramento the third seed. “To outscore them 83-52 after the first quarter with a lot of guys that haven’t played much this year was fun to watch,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.