The Dishes & Dimes crew takes over Raptors Group Chat to talk Celtics, Milwaukee's secondary players, NBA feuds and whether Kevin Durant should give up basketball for Twitter.

Celtics conspiracies (0:52); Middleton/Bledsoe (2:12); Coach of the Year (4:42); Dame vs Clippers (6:04); KD on Twitter (7:20); Draymond fined for tampering (9:55)