Nick Sirianni talks about the decision to sit Saquon Barkley vs. Giants
Head coach Nick Sirianni talks about the decision to sit running back Saquon Barkley vs. New York Giants.
Barkley will finish the regular season 100 yards behind Eric Dickerson's mark of 2,105.
Barkley reached the milestone in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Eagles have nothing to play for seeding-wise, but Barkley has history to play for. Given his value to the team's Super Bowl aspirations, is it worth the risk?
Philadelphia might still have plenty to play for in Week 18 — with Barkley in striking distance of Eric Dickerson's single-season NFL rushing record.
Even if Barkley doesn't catch Dickerson, he can still become the ninth running back to get 2,000 yards in a season.
Sirianni was reportedly rankled by Ertz enthusiastically high-fiving him after their game.
“A lot of things we do in our run game is designed with Jalen,” Saquon Barkley said. “It’s kind of hard to continue to run the same stuff when he’s not in there."
Richardson said a MRI revealed "a disc thing" that "might be chronic."
6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy break down Saquon Barkley’s historic 2,000-yard season and debate whether the Eagles should let him chase Eric Dickerson’s rushing record. They also recap the Ravens’ dominant win over the Texans, Kyle’s 11.5-sack season milestone, and JD’s playoff-clinching performance for the Commanders. Plus, standout moments from Week 17, playoff implications, and bold predictions for an epic 2025.
