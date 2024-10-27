Nick Sirianni on Saquon Barkley to Eagles offense 'NFL GameDay Morning'
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni talks to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero on running back Saquon Barkley to Eagles offense.
Saquon Barkley racked up his best game in years in his return to MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
A day after taunting Eagles fans during a win over the Browns, Nick Sirianni changed his tone.
Scott Pianowski breaks down Sunday's fantasy highs and lows, including Saquon Barkley running wild against his former team.
The Giants benched Daniel Jones mid-game, a decision that didn't impact the outcome but could reverberate in the locker room.
Eagles fans reportedly started a "Fire Nick" chant during Sunday's 20-16 home win over one of the worst teams in football.
Once you give oxygen to fans chanting “Fire Nick" they don’t tend to quiet down.
Also turning heads: Nico Collins entering the next tier of top wideouts, Jim Harbaugh's Chargers and the Commanders turning the tempo up with a rookie QB.
Jameial Lyons and Kaveion Keys are facing felony rape charges after an alleged sexual assault of a 17-year-old on July 7.
Missouri's offense was wretched without QB Brady Cook.
Penn State stays undefeated before a clash with Ohio State next week in State College.
It turns out audiences are very interested in a Yankees-Dodgers World Series featuring Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.
The Yankees seemed headed to a Game 1 victory before an extra 90 feet made all the difference.
That's a brutal loss for the Vikings.
Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab react to the Los Angeles Rams 30-20 victory against the Minnesota Vikings and give QB stock up and stock down picks in C Rob's Week 7 QB Room.
It was Abdur-Rahim’s hope that he could “teach life through basketball” and help the players he coached avoid that pitfall.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers up his lineup advice for every Week 8 game.
We may say this isn’t a game that’s about quarterback money, but when it’s over, take a walk through the fan base of whichever quarterback loses this game.
In a game featuring the top two finishers in 2023-24 MVP voting, it was Holmgren who often looked like the best player on the floor.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros discuss all the action from the Champions League before welcoming Bradley Wright-Phillips to talk about the MLS playoffs, having Ian Wright as a father, and his infamous raps.