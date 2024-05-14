Nick Sandlin escapes a bases-loaded jam
Nick Sandlin escapes a bases-loaded jam, keeping the Rangers off the board in a scoreless tie in the 6th inning
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin was suspended for at least six months without pay and placed in stage 3 of the league's player assistance program before Game 4 on Monday night of a second-round series with Dallas. The National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association announced the news about an hour before the start of the game with the Stars. It’s the second time this season he’s been in the program. Stage 3 means Nichushkin violated the terms of
All five of these hitters were drafted highly in fantasy baseball leagues. So far, they have not lived up to their ADPs — and that's an understatement. Scott Pianowski analyzes.
The LSU gymnast supported the pitching prodigy at the game on Saturday, May 11
The MLB pitcher spotted his now-girlfriend in the stands at a game in 2021 and asked a photographer to "zoom in" on her before giving her his phone number
He withdrew from the CJ Cup Byron Nelson two weeks ago after a first-round 80.
EDMONTON — Vancouver Canucks defenceman Carson Soucy has been suspended one game for a cross-check on Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid. A skirmish began after the final buzzer sounded in Vancouver's 4-3 victory in Game 3 Sunday after Soucy shoved McDavid behind the Canucks' net and McDavid responded by hitting Soucy's leg with his stick. Canucks blue liner Nikita Zadorov then cross-checked McDavid from behind, and Soucy cross-checked the Oilers captain in the face as he was falling. Souc
Gabriella DeGasperis is a force of nature.
Masters champion Scottie Scheffler arrived at Valhalla on Monday for the PGA Championship and received congratulations at every turn, none related to any of his victories. Scheffler said he and his wife named the baby Bennett. Jon Rahm was among the first to greet Scheffler on the putting green, gave him a hug and said, “Have you had much sleep?” Rahm has two sons.
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani thought he might be able to play Sunday, but manager Dave Roberts made clear the division of labor that is needed.
Brooke Hogan and Steven Oleksy secretly married in 2022
BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand, the Boston Bruins captain and the team's leading scorer in the playoffs, was scratched from Sunday night's game against the Florida Panthers, two days after he left Game 3 in the third period with an undisclosed injury. Marchand, who turned 36 on Saturday, was shaken by a collision with Florida's Sam Bennett early in the first period of the 6-2 loss. He struggled to get off the ice and appeared to be in pain on the bench; he did not take the ice in the third period.
With the lottery order set, here's a look at Yahoo Sports' projections for both rounds of the 2024 NBA Draft.
TORONTO — Alek Manoah never lost faith in himself, even as he struggled to find the strike zone through 2023 and started this season on the injured list. The six-foot-six right-hander had his best start of the season, allowing three runs — all unearned — over seven innings as his Toronto Blue Jays fell to the Minnesota Twins 5-1 on Sunday. Manoah gave up four hits and a walk but struck out six as his earned-run average dropped from 13.50 to 4.91. "There's a lot of outside noise but I worked my t
Ahead of Season 26 of The Voice, NBC’s long-running sing-off has offered red swivel chairs to two new coaches: Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé, the network announced Monday. The duo will join Reba McEntire, who is returning for her third consecutive cycle, and Gwen Stefani, who is coming back for her eighth non-consecutive season. (Maybe …
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Canada's Christopher Morales Williams broke a few more records in what's been a dazzling breakout season to date. The 19-year-old Vaughan, Ont., native ran a world-leading time of 44.05 seconds to win the men's 400-metre event at the Southeastern Conference outdoor championships on Saturday. The University of Georgia sophomore broke Tyler Christopher's Canadian record of 44.44 from 2005, reigning Olympic 100 silver medallist Fred Kerley's meet record of 44.09 from 2017, along
It's never a good sign when a fighter's walkout last multiple times longer than his fight, especially when it's in a losing effort.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Paul Skenes' stuff was as electric as advertised. A fastball that reached at least 100 mph 17 times. A slider that left major leaguers shaking their heads. An invention called a “splinker” that is a hybrid of a splitter and a sinker and dips and dives unlike any pitch anywhere in baseball. Yet even at age 21, the Pittsburgh Pirates rookie knows all the “oohs” and “ahs” and knee buckles a ball that at times seems to explode out of his right hand can produce won't matter if he ca
The shark weighed over 200 pounds.
‘As long as those water bottles aren’t hitting us, I think we’re good.’
BALTIMORE (AP) — Jackson Holliday's debut with the Baltimore Orioles went south in a hurry when the 20-year-old infielder managed only two hits in 34 at-bats, striking out in exactly half his plate appearances. If it's any consolation, there are a few other top prospects who can probably relate. Colt Keith in Detroit? He's hitting .177. Wyatt Langford of the Texas Rangers? He batted .224 before landing on the injured list. Milwaukee's Jackson Chourio has been a little better, with four home runs