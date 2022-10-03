Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six
Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.
Pep Guardiola hailed Erling Haaland’s determination to “run like an animal” after he maintained his stunning start at Manchester City with a brilliant derby hat-trick.The prolific Norwegian bagged his third treble of the season – and took his goal tally for the club to 17 in just 11 appearances – as the ruthless champions thrashed rivals Manchester United 6-3 in the Premier League.He also became the quickest player to score three successive top-flight hat-tricks, doing so in just eight games. The previous record was held by Michael Owen, who achieved it in 48 appearances.
He’s on the same pro basketball team as former KU center Udoka Azubuike.
The neurological evaluations occurred across eight of 14 games Sunday and appeared to suggest a cautious uptick of emphasis when compared to numbers from the previous week.
Mahomes Magic takes down Brady's Buccaneers, the Bills comeback stuns the Ravens in Baltimore, Cooper Rush makes Cowboys history, DK Metcalf rides the cart... to the potty, Patriots' third-string QB Bailey Zappe takes on Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau, Zach Wilson and Kenny Pickett give us a QB matchup we never knew we wanted and Albert Pujols continues his historic run toward retirement.
Haaland is the first player ever to score hat-tricks in three successive Premier League home games.
Devanne Adams brought daughters Dezi, 5 months, and Daija, 3, to cheer on dad Davante Adams in sparkly jerseys at the Las Vegas Raiders game
The Broncos will rely on Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone with Javonte Williams out.
Oh boy, this is bad!
"Saturday Night Live" opens Season 48 with a self-aware sketch, starring host Miles Teller impersonating Peyton Manning and roasting cast departures.
State investigating Lake Erie fishing tournament rocked by cheating accusations
The vegetable was shown to lower blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels
Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.
Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.
CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p
Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.
A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.
EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t
TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Denis Shapovalov booked his ticket to the Korea Open semifinals after a 6-2, 6-2 win over Radu Albot on Thursday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native fired six aces and broke on four of 10 opportunities in the victory. Shapovalov also won 88 per cent of first-serve points. Albot of Moldova did not have any break point chances and had only one ace in the match. The 23-year-old Shapovalov defeated Spain's Jaume Munar 7-5, 6-4 in the second round to advance to Thurs
CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l