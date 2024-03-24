Nick Richards throws it down!

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers flipped a switch Thursday night and showed the team they believe themselves to be. Mattias Ekholm had two goals and one assist, Connor McDavid dished out four helpers and the Oilers battled back from an early deficit to pummel the Buffalo Sabres 8-3. Edmonton scored five goals in the third period. “If you look at the first, I didn’t really love it,” Ekholm said. “We got in and had a nice chat about it and got out and showed the kind of team we are. "Even though the