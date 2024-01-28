Nick Richards slams home the alley-oop

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — It was a classic case of not asking how, but how many? Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist and backup goalie Calvin Pickard made 27 saves for the shutout as the Edmonton Oilers kept their spectacular streak alive with a 3-0 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. Zach Hyman also scored while Leon Draisaitl had three assists for the Oilers (28-15-1) who have now won 15 games in a row, becoming just the fifth team in NHL history to meet the mark. The record is 17 w