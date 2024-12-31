Nick Richards sends the shot away

The Lions have a winner-take-all showdown with the Vikings for the top seed in the NFC next Sunday.
Klubnik led the Tigers to the ACC title and a College Football Playoff appearance in his second full season as a starter.
Texas is the favorite to win the College Football Playoff.
Jayden Daniels led the winning touchdown drive in overtime, while not allowing Atlanta a possession.
When we needed them most, the old heads came through. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts examines four key veteran performances from Week 17.
Amen Thompson and Tyler Herro were both ejected in the brawl on Sunday night in Houston.
Sadly for the Browns, Garrett's success has coincided with some very bad football teams.
The Bills have nothing to play for in Week 18, as well as bigger goals on their mind. Allen is already the betting favorite for MVP, so why should he play next week?
The Broncos needed a win on Saturday night to clinch a playoff berth in Week 17.
We're tracking Alex Ovechkin's chase for Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record of 894.
AFC and NFC playoff spots are on the line throughout the day as the postseason picture continues to clear up with the season winding down.
Manning, Vinatieri, Luke Kuechly, Terrell Suggs, and Marshal Yanda are among the first-time finalists.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 17.
Jusuf Nurkić and Naji Marshall got into it on Friday.
Christian and Alexis react to Chelsea’s shock last minute loss to Fulham. Then, Christian and Alexis break down the other Boxing Day fixtures including Liverpool’s win to Leicester City. Later, Christian and Alexis give a few premier league clubs some resolutions for 2025.
The Giants could be the first NFL team to finish 0-9 at home if they lose to the Colts in Week 17.
Fantasy football managers can celebrate (or mourn) their seasons with the signature Yahoo Fantasy Collection from HOMAGE.
Betts provided a profane footnote to the most bizarre moment of the 2024 World Series.
Plus, if you want a little extra personnel drama, this marks the first time that Washington’s Dan Quinn will face Atlanta as a head coach since the Falcons fired him in 2018.
Even by Bears standards, this loss to the Seahawks was a frustrating one.