Nick Richards finishes through contact

Sirianni was reportedly rankled by Ertz enthusiastically high-fiving him after their game.
Volatility isn't a fantasy manager's best friend — especially not in Championship Week. Tera Roberts is here to help us sort through which of the league's most volatile assets are worth a start.
Bridgewater retired after last season and was hired to coach Miami Northwestern High School.
Scott Pianowski has six players who could offer a surprise boost to your championship chances.
Anthony Davis stepped wrong in the lane and rolled his ankle hard on Wednesday night in San Francisco.
The Red Sox have rebuilt their rotation this winter but could still use a right-handed bat.
Sophie Hediger, who competed at the Beijing Olympics for Switzerland, reached the podium twice this season for the first time in her career.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 PPR tight end rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 PPR running back rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 half-PPR flex rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 17 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR leagues.
Fantasy football analyst and neuroscientist Renee Miller delivers her final pieces of advice for securing a trophy this season.
After a messy opening weekend, everybody has their own ideas on how to "fix" the playoff. Here's what's actually being considered behind closed doors.
The Eagles had the NFL's longest winning streak before Sunday.
“A lot of things we do in our run game is designed with Jalen,” Saquon Barkley said. “It’s kind of hard to continue to run the same stuff when he’s not in there."
Hurts suffered the injury in the first quarter.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts investigates whether some surprising performances are sustainable.
Yes, the defense scored twice, and yes, the Giants are bad. But Penix's mobility means new concepts and a bigger playbook are now at Atlanta's fingertips. Here's how.
Replacing Kirk Cousins, Penix enjoyed the benefits of a strong run game and a swarming defense in a victory over the New York Giants.
Luzardo is coming off an injury-filled 2024 but will be a big boost to the Phillies' rotation if he can stay healthy.