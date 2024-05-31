Nick Pivetta ties Clemens with eighth straight K
Nick Pivetta ties Roger Clemens with his eighth consecutive strikeout, whiffing Matt Vierling to end the top of the 3rd inning
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
The ex-Mets reliever claimed he actually said he was "the worst teammate probably in the whole f***ing MLB."
Krysten Peek is joined by CBS Sports HQ basketball insider and 247 Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein to discuss the biggest winners and losers from the 2024 NBA Draft withdrawal deadline.
The major conferences and television networks revealed early-season and marquee kickoff times for the 2024 season on Thursday.
Social media abuse aimed at Bass following the AFC divisional game led to Bills fans donating en masse.
Even with the bloated outing, Imanaga's ERA stands at a tidy 1.86.
Skenes now has 30 strikeouts in 22 MLB innings.
Bryce Harper was not happy after a rough start on Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (probably) couldn't forecast this level of Mets ineptitude, but he did predict an Ohtani breakout in his pregame media scrum.
Love's return boosts Arizona's 2025 title hopes but comes with a long-term cost.
In the NFL it feels like at least one-third of the league's head coaches are always feeling the heat any given season. Some may even be dead men walking. ESPN and Omaha productions' Kevin Clark joins Charles McDonald on the latest episode of The Exempt List to identify the coaches that are on the hot seat and maybe even 'pre-fired' heading into the 2024 season.
Andy Behrens dives into the disrespect one of the most consistent receivers of all time is getting in early fantasy football drafts.
Battie was shot and his older brother was killed on May 18.
For the first installment of the 'Data and trends that will define 2024 season' series, Fantasy Points' Ryan Heath joins the show to discuss why '1st downs per route run' should be one of the biggest guides to determine the success and efficiency of wide receivers in the NFL.
Being an MLB umpire is a thankless job, both emotionally taxing and physically strenuous. But Hernández’s outwardly standoffish attitude and penchant for comically bad calls did him no favors.
The New York Mets were the cure for the ailing Los Angeles Dodgers.
Turnovers plagued Clark and the Fever again while the Sparks put on a clinic from beyond the 3-point arc.
After it took off on social media, Justin Fields officially shut down the idea that he’d be playing on special teams for the Steelers.
“I think defenses can find a way to get around that.”
Walton earned Sixth Man of the Year honors for uplifting Boston’s second unit en route to the 1986 crown.