Nick Nurse's thoughts on the Raptors' different playstyle

76ers coach Nick Nurse discusses what he's noticed about how his former team is playing under a new coach. Also, how proud he is Canada Basketball qualified for the Olympics.

- Have you seen much difference with the way the Raptors are approaching some things this year? And I know the personnel hasn't changed that much--

NICK NURSE: Yeah.

- --scheme wise.

NICK NURSE: Yeah, I mean, I think, yeah, for sure. I think that they really are moving the ball. I think they're really pushing the ball. They get it up the floor fast at times. They really are taking advantage of when they get a live ball, either off a rebound or a turnover.

I think they got a lot of guys playing with confidence. They look to be just using what they have on defense, their size, their length, their ability to deflect the ball. I mean, they look good to me.

When I'm watching them, I think they're obviously-- it's a new coach and new system. They're going to have some growing, growth time too here. But I just think in general, they seem like they're playing really hard. They're playing really, really well together. They seem really focused. I think they're doing a lot of good things.

- You said this was-- it was probably time for both parties.

NICK NURSE: Hi, Eric. How you doing, man?

- Good. How are you?

NICK NURSE: I'm all right.

- Anything new?

NICK NURSE: No.

- How refreshing-- or use another word-- is a new different challenge for you compared to-- not that all the last few years were the same, but new location, new team, new boss, new players. How refreshing is that for you?

NICK NURSE: It's pretty refreshing. I think it's been good and been energizing for me, for sure. I mean, I just think it makes sense, right? I don't think there's anything really in that other than it's new and it's different and a whole different thing.

And I'm glad I kind of had the experience. That the first year is like-- when you're taking over a new team, it's like there's a lot going on because you guys know there's a lot going on when you're getting to know the players and getting to hire a staff and getting to know all the people in the organization and getting to know the-- there's a lot going on, man the first--

I would have said the first 14 months of taking the Raptors job was a whirlwind. I mean, obviously, there was some aftershocks there because of the way that first year went. It tacked on a couple months to the whirlwind, probably.

So I'm glad I got-- know that was kind of coming because it was a bit-- well, it was just nice to be through it once. But no, I think you're right. It's all new everything. And there's always, I think, a lot more work that goes into getting that all situated, Eric, but always a lot of excitement too.

- A bit of a change of pace. What did you think of how Canada did this summer?

NICK NURSE: That was amazing. I mean, I totally expected them to do it. But I'm just-- I'm so happy that they did. That was a lot of work. That was a lot of work from 2018 to get to that point. And I'm just really glad that all the people that put in all that work and the players that committed and all that stuff, that they got that done.

And it's still not done. But they got a huge-- that's a huge hurdle to get over and a tremendous honor. And I was watching almost every game. They got me on a time zone here once in a while. But it was awesome to watch that. I was so happy for them.