Nick Nurse thought Scottie Barnes played one of his best games vs. Wizards
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Washington WizardsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Scottie BarnesAmerican basketball player
- Nick NurseAmerican basketball coach
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse addressed the media after his team’s tight victory over the Washington Wizards. He discussed how impressed he was by the Raptors’ defence, Scottie Barnes managing the ups and downs of his rookie season, and the chemistry between Barnes and Fred VanVleet.
Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.