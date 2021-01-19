Why Nick Nurse changed defensive tactics during the season
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse saw his defence failing to execute earlier in the season so he decided to change it up. It’s been paying off of late.
HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed star linebacker Simoni Lawrence.Lawrence returns to Hamilton for an eighth season after starting his CFL career in Edmonton in 2012.The 31-year-old was the CFL East's top defensive player in 2019 after leading the league in defensive tackles (98) and defensive plays made (117). He added three interceptions, four sacks and one fumble recovery.Lawrence set a CFL single-game record with 17 defensive tackles in a game against Winnipeg in 2019.Winnipeg defensive lineman Willie Jefferson beat out Lawrence for the CFL's top defensive player award in 2019.Lawrence holds the Tiger-Cats’ franchise record with 533 career defensive tackles after surpassing Rob Hitchcock (484) in 2019, and currently sits second behind only Hitchcock (606) in total tackles with 551.“Simoni routinely brings positive energy and an infectious daily work ethic to our football team,” Ticats coach Orlondo Steinauer said in a statement. “He is a great leader and premier playmaker, who also strives to make a difference in our community off the field."YOUNG ALS RECEIVER SIGNS EXTENSIONMONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed 2019 CFL East top rookie Jake Wieneke to a one-year extension.The six-foot-four, 215-pound American wide receiver had 41 catches for 569 yards with eight touchdown receptions last season.The South Dakota State product added two catches for 36 yards in the East semifinal.Wieneke lost out to Calgary linebacker Nate Holley for the league's rookie of the year award."His presence on offence gives us stability for the upcoming season, all while allowing us to keep opposing defences on their heals," Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia said in a statement.LADLER RETURNS TO LIONSVANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions have re-signed defensive back Kenny Ladler.Ladler joined the Lions last February following a two-year NFL stint split between the New York Giants and Washington Football Team where he recorded 13 combined tackles in nine regular-season contests.Prior to playing in the NFL, Ladler suited up in 34 regular-season games with Edmonton from 2016-17, registering 156 defensive tackles, five interceptions, one defensive touchdown and three forced fumbles.RIDERS SIGN DRAFT PICKSREGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed five more of their picks from the 2020 CFL draft.The club has signed wide receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker (fourth round, 30th overall), linebacker A.J. Allen (fourth round, 35th overall), defensive back Vincent Dethier (fifth round, 44th overall), running back Jonathan Femi-Cole (sixth round, 53rd overall) and offensive lineman Jesse Lawson (seventh round, 62nd overall).The signings come a day after the club agreed to terms with it's top pick, offensive lineman Mattland Riley.Saskatchewan's eighth-round pick, defensive end Neville Gallimore, was also selected by Dallas in the NFL draft and played 14 games with the Cowboys this season.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2021. The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The Canadian Premier League is targeting the Victoria Day long weekend in May as the kickoff for its third season. However, the league acknowledges that will ultimately depend on local government and health authorities. "Our plans call for the start of play this spring — while recognizing that a major factor will be our nation's progress against this pandemic," commissioner David Clanachan said in a letter to fans. "Based on where we are right now, if health authorities say it is safe to do so, we are focused on targeting a start date of the Victoria Day long weekend (May 22, 2021) — Canada’s 'unofficial start of summer.' To that end, we will remain flexible but also adaptable in our planning. To be clear, our ultimate goal is to see our supporters in the stands as we take to the field." The league acknowledges opening the doors to any number of spectators again is a decision that will be made by others. The hope is to have each of the eight teams play a normal 28-game season. The league is currently looking at a number of scheduling models. The 2020 season was originally slated to run from April 11 to Oct. 4. The pandemic shelved that plan with the league eventually playing the Island Games, a truncated tournament in Charlottetown, from Aug. 13 to Sept. 6. The 2019 inaugural regular season ran April 27 to Oct. 19, divided into spring and fall campaigns. Hamilton's Forge FC won the league title both years. The CPL has also announced that young Canadians will see more action in 2021 with clubs now required to give at least 1,500 minutes of combined playing time to domestic players under the age of 21. The requirement previously for U-21 players was 1,000 minutes (pro-rated to 250 minutes at the Island Games). As before, CPL clubs must have at least three U-21 Canadian players signed on their rosters. The rule covers player born Jan. 1, 2000 or later. The league says the U-21 minutes requirement was met or exceeded by all clubs. In 2020, Winnipeg's Valour FC led the way with a total of1,532 minutes. In 2019, Pacific FC recorded 13,532 minutes. The league says it provided 43,000 minutes of playing time to young Canadians across its first two seasons. “Part of the mission of the Canadian Premier League is to foster the growth of young Canadian soccer players," James Easton, the league's vice-president of football operations, said in a statement. "The success to date of our under-21 player minutes is a testament to the quality that exists across Canada, which is now being served in a meaningful way by the opportunities provided by the CPL and is why we have decided to increase the minutes for young Canadian players.” --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving rejoined the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, saying he took a leave of absence because he “just needed a pause.” Irving practiced with the team and could play Wednesday in Cleveland. He has missed the last seven games, five while away from the team and two more while regaining his conditioning after he was eligible to return. Resting his head on his arms folded in front of him while he spoke during a Zoom interview, Irving didn't give a clear reason for his absence, saying he had a lot of family and personal stuff going on. Irving was fined $50,000 for violating the NBA's health and safety protocols after he was seen in a video posted on social media during his absence at an indoor family party while not wearing a mask. He also lost nearly $900,000 of his $33.5 million salary because two of the games he missed were during a mandated quarantine period. Irving said he was happy to be back with the team, which acquired James Harden during his absence. The Nets have won both games since the trade. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Brian Mahoney, The Associated Press