Can Nick Nurse put an end to Joel Embiid’s postseason failures? | Ball Don’t Lie

Yahoo Sports NBA writer Vince Goodwill is joined by NBA on TNT’s Stan Van Gundy on the “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast to talk about the latest postseason failure by Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, and discuss if Nick Nurse can turn around the 76ers franchise and its star centerpiece.

Subscribe to Ball Don’t Lie on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.