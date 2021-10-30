Nick Nurse not surprised by Scottie Barnes’ early success
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke to the media after Friday’s victory over the Orlando Magic. He discussed rookie Scottie Barnes’ early success at the NBA level, and how he communicates with veteran guard Goran Dragic, who hasn’t seen the floor much lately.
