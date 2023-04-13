Nick Nurse gets questioned about comments on coaching future

Associated Press

Gregg Popovich placed his left thumb on the inside of his right wrist, paused for a couple of moments and then confirmed that, yes, he has a pulse. It was also an indication when asked that yes, he is thinking about Victor Wembanyama. There are very specific rules that teams must follow right now when it comes to mentioning the name of the 7-foot-3 French phenom with big-man height and elite guard skills who will be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.