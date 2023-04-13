Nick Nurse gets questioned about comments on coaching future
Raptors coach Nick Nurse was questioned about the motives behind his recent comments on his future with Toronto.
Raptors coach Nick Nurse was questioned about the motives behind his recent comments on his future with Toronto.
The Raptors season is over after losing to the Bulls in the NBA play-in tournament.
The Toronto Raptors have the challenge of navigating their roster back to contention with so many key players due for big new contracts soon.
This Leafs fan didn't get to see his favourite players take the ice, but he got an even better experience.
A 38-year-old former professional hockey player from Richmond, B.C., died suddenly Monday while playing recreational hockey at the Richmond Ice Centre. Raymond Sawada collapsed while sitting on the bench, according to Richmond Sockeyes president Doug Paterson. Sawada was a star with the junior Sockeyes 20 years ago. "It's been devastating," said Paterson. "It's just rocked our community." Sawada leaves behind a wife and two young daughters. He had worked as a firefighter with the City of Burnaby
Biden confuses ruby team name with contentious police unit from Ireland’s War of Independence era
Could Frannie have handed Matt his bag at Tribal Council? We asked the host.
The NHL playoffs will not feature the Pittsburgh Penguins for the first time since 2006. What went wrong for Sidney Crosby and Co. this season?
It's disturbing watching some NHL players resist Pride Night celebrations, which are meant to show the LGBTQ community they're not alone.
Aaron Boone felt his Yankees were mistreated. Upset over the umpires' handling of a confusing play, Boone was ejected in the first inning Wednesday and New York's manager spent the rest of the game watching from his office as the Yankees rallied for a 4-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians in a wild series finale. More than two hours after being tossed, and despite getting a detailed explanation from Major League Baseball officials on what transpired, Boone was still dissatisfied with what resulted in the Yankees falling behind 2-0.
The Connor McDavid era has resulted in plenty of playoff disappointment in Edmonton, but the Oilers could flip the script this year.
Expectations were high for the new-look Flames entering the 2022-23 season. What went wrong?
TORONTO — Excited fans raced through the gates at Rogers Centre, with some having to double back because they forgot their free giveaway, too eager to get their first look at the renovated ballpark. The Blue Jays hosted the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday in Toronto's home opener, making it the first time the stadium had been open to the public since new bars, restaurants and other fan-centric amenities were added to the stands overlooking the outfield. "It's remarkable," said Neil Quenneville, who ha
Jon Rahm has revealed that he considered withdrawing from this week’s PGA Tour event on Monday after his Masters glory the day before, but decided to play because of “the kids who want to see the Augusta champion”.
Red Bull have won the opening three races of the 2023 Formula One season, but George Russell suspects they could be even more dominant.
Gregg Popovich placed his left thumb on the inside of his right wrist, paused for a couple of moments and then confirmed that, yes, he has a pulse. It was also an indication when asked that yes, he is thinking about Victor Wembanyama. There are very specific rules that teams must follow right now when it comes to mentioning the name of the 7-foot-3 French phenom with big-man height and elite guard skills who will be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.
Alex Pereira makes what Dana White expected official: He's moving up to 205 pounds after losing the UFC middleweight title.
One of the greatest junior hockey seasons (and careers) of all-time came to an end on Monday night as Bedard's Pats were ousted by Saskatoon in Game 7.
The Bavarians endured a disappointing night on Tuesday as they fell to a 3-0 defeat away at Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. Goals from Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland sealed an emphatic win for the Premier League outfit who are still on the lookout for a maiden Champions League crown. Bayern not only face a herculean task in the second leg, but it now appears they may have bigger problems within their own squad.
Quarterbacks are sure to be the story of this year's NFL draft, and three of them find places among the top 10 of USA TODAY Sports' player rankings.
The sample size is small, but Alek Manoah's velocity is down and he's been much less effective with his slider amid the worst three-start stretch of his career.