Nick Nurse discusses the next steps for Scottie Barnes

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse outlines where he hopes Scottie Barnes can level up a bit, Dalano Banton's preseason performance and his excitement to get the season started.

Video Transcript

- Have any updates on Chris or Otto?

NICK NURSE: Chris practiced most of the practice today, which was a lot of live action. So we'll see how he comes out of that, but looked good. And Otto did not practice.

- Do you have any sort of update on Otto in terms of--

NICK NURSE: Well--

- --what his timeline looks like?

NICK NURSE: I don't. I don't. I don't, Eric. And I apologize. I think I said the other night in Montreal a few weeks or a couple of weeks for Chris. And I got-- I guess those injuries are funny, the hamstrings and stuff. And I guess I misspoke on that the other day. So I thought--

- Human bodies are--

NICK NURSE: Yeah, I thought it was going to be longer than that. So that's good news. We rarely get the good news coming like that. So that's good news, yeah.

- Nick, there's four Canadians selected in the last draft. And then you have a second year guy like Dalano on this team. What can you say about this upcoming crop, it feels like, of really young guys who are maybe going to surprise some people this year?

NICK NURSE: Well, I think this is a key moment in a lot of guys' careers, right? This is-- you've been selected. You're in. And now, can you kind of grab your place, right? And I think there's a lot of them that are working their way into that. There's obviously some guys that are really shining bright in the preseason as well.

Dalano has played very well for us, sticking with our guys. He's played very well. And that is good. Again, I just don't really know what else to say. He's had that good summer. He comes back. He's confident. He's just played. Literally all his minutes have been really good here this preseason. Let's just--

Again, how do you grab your place? Well, it's consistency, right? When you get those 10, 12, 15, 18 minutes, you've got to hold the ship steady or have productive minutes. And that's how you kind of grab that spot and stay in the league, right?

- There's a progression that anyone goes through from maybe good to great to superstar in whatever league or whatever sport you're playing. Where is Scottie Barnes on that progression? And where do you see him going to?

NICK NURSE: Yeah. I mean, listen, first of all, I think when you look at a rookie season where you get rookie of the year and do all the things he did at the age of 20, now 21, I think you're probably looking at somebody who's heading towards multiple All-Stars. And I would he's kind of got a little superstar element to him already, maybe not in a way. So that's a little bit tricky there.

But I mean, listen, he did all he could do last year. He played a ton of minutes. He kept getting better and tougher. And now he's just got to kind of run it back. And I just keep saying that, will he play with the enthusiasm and energy this season like he did just about every time out last year? Or at some time in the game he finds it, right? He'd have some quiet first half sometimes, but not-- and all of a sudden, fourth quarter would hit, and there he'd be in his competitive drive.

So I think if he keeps that up-- again, he's stronger and his skills are better. And he should just kind of keep heading this direction.

- Is that, as this season begins, among the things you're most excited about?

NICK NURSE: Well, again, I think that-- I hate to use the whole same line I used last year all the time as what would a successful season be for him, would be a ton of minutes, right? I would probably think we're still in that mode.

Again, I just-- the movements that he made last year in getting better were being more and more aggressive consistently. You guys heard me talk about that all the time. Just be more aggressive. Take more opportunities. Get the ball, and bring it up the floor, and take it to the rim. And you know-- and that again is still where we are.

Can he get to the point where he's used to being more of a high-usage player? And if he is, then again, the numbers will go up.

- Presumably, if he's asked to do more things more often, some of the-- like, he might be--

NICK NURSE: He's asked.

- Yeah.

NICK NURSE: He's asked.

- He might bring the enthusiasm. But the more you have to, the-- sorry. If he's asked to do more, he might struggle at those newer things or the things he's being asked to do more of. Is there like a patience for that?

[LAUGHTER]

Is there a--

NICK NURSE: Let me see if I can figure that one out here real quick. No, no, listen. I think, Eric, it's more of this, is the things he's doing, it's probably more quantity of what he's already doing, right?

- OK.

NICK NURSE: It's isn't like, OK, we got five more new moves--

- That's a great question.

NICK NURSE: --five more new moves you need to work on every night, and we want to see those twice a night. It isn't that. It's more of, when you see openings, man, go down and put the guy in the rim, put him on your back, and put him in the rim. When the ball gets swung around to you, take the shot, rhythm type of things that--

I think it's kind of what we talked about in the aggressive category of last year, yeah, being aggressive.

- Along with patience, Christian Koloko, obviously in game, there seems to be this willingness to be taught in game. And there's a lot of feedback, I think, during preseason that was shown on the bench. When you're thinking about, going into the season, a little bit more sense of urgency, do those conversations temper off at all? Or during these times leading up to the regular season, just kind of letting him know like, he might not get that instant feedback right away because there are-- you know--

NICK NURSE: No. I think we're going to-- we try to coach on the fly, especially with a rookie and a young guy, just whatever. Whatever the questions are or whatever we see that can be a helpful pointer, for sure, as much as we can--

And again, he's kind of like a couple of the other guys, in that he kind of-- the things he does, he just needs to keep doing, right? Like I tell him, take more swings at the blocked shots, you know? It's like, if you want to block more shots, take more swings, more quantity, right? Continue the offensive rebound.

I thought he was really on the glass the other night. I mean, he was-- it looked like there was a pile of guys in front of him. And he'd somehow reach over the top of them and tip it back out to our guy. He looked really big and long out there the other night, I thought. And that's good. I think it makes a hard defensive rebound for the other team when he's out there. And again, just more of that stuff, it's really little things. Doesn't really show up sometimes in his personal stat sheet but it really impacts our scoreboard.

- Is that level of awareness surprising at this stage, just he knows how long he is, and especially on the offensive glass, to kind of lean into that?

NICK NURSE: It's good to see. I don't know if it's surprising or not. I mean, he is 7'-plus, and he's long. And he's got some athleticism. There is a knack for the ball. I mean, I'm not sure you know guys have a knack for the ball till you see them do it, right? He does have a knack for, like, figuring out where it's going to be or where it's going to bounce or whatever. And there's a-- that's a skill. I mean, it's a little bit of an innate skill, I think sometimes, but it's a skill, yeah.

- Nick, when you look at the schedule out of the gate, you got Sixers, obviously, and then Miami for a couple, Brooklyn there. I mean, are you kind of eager to see where this is all going to shake out after months of playing each other?

NICK NURSE: Yeah. I mean, listen, I think that-- I think we're always eager to play games that matter. I think we understand we've got to really compete. And those are all good teams. But I think you and I, all of us will probably be talking about this during the course of the season. Pretty much every night when we go out there, we're going to have to compete to play.

It doesn't really matter all that much. I think we know we can play with the best teams. And we know we've got to better play well against some of the-- everybody. So that's it. We've got to kind of worry about ourselves putting a super effort out there and coming at you in waves and coming at you with defense and doing our best to win any game.

- Have you seen your continuity pay off, like not necessarily in the exhibition game, but just around the offense, so to speak?

NICK NURSE: Well, I think that the continuity showed itself at different times in the preseason, and then it didn't as well. But that was probably continuity-related, right? I think that there was a little bit of tough travel. And there was nights when we didn't have a ton of energy. But then it wasn't like, oh, this isn't who we, like, this isn't who we are. Those were just kind of circumstances of the schedule, the up-and-down schedule, the travel, the long road trips and hard practices.

Some of that was my fault. I really practiced them hard right in the middle of all that, right? So I don't know. I think I saw some guys getting ready to play and guard and play with great energy. And the ball started moving a little better. I thought our organization on offense has gotten better over the last couple of games as well, a lot better. So that's good to see.

- You guys have been through training camp. You've been through the preseason. So now it's sort of the anticipation time.

NICK NURSE: Yeah.

- It's about to begin. What do you expect from this team? And how good can they be?

NICK NURSE: Well, I'm expecting us to be hard to play against, right? I'm expecting us to go out there and play with tremendous effort and really, really feed off of each other and feed off of the kind of momentum that energy creates. I think we've got to be a team that outplays another team-- or every team we're playing. And that's what I expect to see.

And I think if we do that, I would imagine this team will continue to grow, right? I imagine if the effort, energy-- and I think they're picking up schemes pretty good. There's some carryover from last year. Then we ought to be pretty good.

- Are you a guy who gets excited about opening night?

NICK NURSE: Oh, yeah, for sure, for sure, man. It's a long time in between games now. And this is-- it's just such a-- the competitive drive and spirit for myself and for the players just goes up, up really high. And that-- that's what it's all about.

