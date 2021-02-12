Nick Nurse believes Raptors are ’trending upwards’
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse was happy overall with his teams effort over the course of the road-trip and thinks the squad is heading in the right direction.
Watt asked for his release, continuing the cycle of dysfunction for the Houston Texans.
Yoshiro Mori told the Japanese Olympic Committee earlier this month that board meetings with too many women "take so much time."
The Raptors were clearly burnt out in a loss to the Celtics after a taxing but encouraging week-long stretch.
A COVID-19 outbreak will close off the tournament from spectators.
NYON, Switzerland — Arsenal will host Benfica in the Europa League in Greece because of travel restrictions affecting English clubs amid the coronavirus pandemic, UEFA said Friday. The second leg game in the round of 32 will be played at the home stadium of Olympiakos in Piraeus on Feb. 25, one week after Benfica’s “home” game takes place at Stadio Olimpico in Rome. UEFA previously said the away goals rule will apply even though neither Arsenal nor Benfica has home advantage. Both neutral venues were already being prepared for use in the Europa League. Olympiakos hosts PSV Eindhoven next week and Roma hosts Braga on Feb. 25. English clubs cannot travel to some European countries while an aggressively transmissible COVID-19 variant originating in Britain is spreading. Liverpool and Manchester City are barred from entering Germany so they will go to Budapest, Hungary, for Champions League games against Leipzig and Borussia Mönchengladbach, respectively. Chelsea is going to Bucharest, Romania, to face Atlético Madrid. Manchester United will go to Juventus's stadium in Turin to play Real Sociedad in the Europa League next week. Tottenham is set to travel to Austria as scheduled to face Wolfsberger. Arsenal is the only Premier League club yet confirmed to play its home game outside of England. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
A bevy of former Iowa players spoke out about alleged racist comments made by Doyle.
Klete Keller was recognized in the riots by an FBI agent and others in part because of the Team USA jacket he was wearing.
“If you’re going to play a team seven times in a row, it’s going to happen.”
The Dallas Stars didn't have to release a statement about playing the national anthem. In doing so, they're perpetuating harm towards communities who don't fit their core demographic.
Tom Brady led the Bucs to a Super Bowl win despite a knee injury.
The British Open is set to take place at Royal St. George's in July.
Check out Josh Hader and the rest of the relievers in our fantasy baseball draft rankings.
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball revamped its spring training exhibition schedule because of the pandemic, cutting travel for Florida-based teams in an effort to minimize coronavirus risks. College baseball teams, which often play big league clubs but are not subject to major league testing protocols, were dropped from the revised schedules announced Friday. Split-squad games, traditionally used in the first half of the exhibition season to allow evaluation of more players, also were eliminated. Florida-based teams may decide to dress at their own ballparks and travel in uniform for road exhibitions to increase distancing while putting on uniforms. Arizona-based teams traditionally dress at home and take batting practice at home, then trave for road exhibitions. Pitchers and catchers open spring training workouts Wednesday, and the exhibition season starts Feb. 28, two days later than initially announced on Sept. 16. The regular season remains on track to start April 1 after the Major League Baseball Players Association rejected the clubs’ proposal to delay opening day until April 22 and cut each team’s schedule from 162 games to 154. The rejected plan would have pushed back the start of spring training until March 22. Teams were divided into three groups for the Grapefruit League season to eliminate longer bus rides: — Florida East Coast: Houston, Miami, New York Mets, St. Louis, Washington — Florida West Coast: Baltimore, Detroit, New York Yankees, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Toronto — Southwest Florida: Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay Baltimore, based in Sarasota, and Pittsburgh, in Bradenton, are part of both West Coast groups. Because of the changes, most teams have more days without exhibitions than usual once schedules start for the Grapefruit and Cactus leagues. While most teams usually have one or two such days during most spring trainings, Washington has six this year. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Ronald Blum, The Associated Press
She knows it’s going to take time and she still needs to develop more fully as a fighter, but she said when she trains, she does so always as if she’s preparing for Shevchenko.
CALGARY — Greg Ewasko will be an expert on curling bubble life by the time he's done tending Calgary's ice. The icemaker from Oakbank, Man., will spend 52 days making ice for four Curling Canada events at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre. Add in time he's spending to transform a hockey rink into a curling venue before the Feb. 19 start of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, that's 63 straight days on the road. Curling Canada is holding the national women's, men's and mixed doubles championships, and men's world championship in a controlled, spectator-free environment at one site in order to have a curling season and avoid spread of the COVID-19 virus. Ewasko is accustomed to managing ice in multiple events in one season, but never all in one arena. "Usually by now I have five events underneath my belt and it's kind of let's roll into the next one," he told The Canadian Press. "The nerves are there. Just getting it done and making sure we can get it all done. It's good that nerves are there. It means I'm here for the right reasons. "It's very important to Curling Canada and obviously to the athletes to get this off and running." The Tournament of Hearts Feb. 19-28 will be followed by the Tim Hortons Brier March 5-14, the Home Hardware Canadian mixed doubles curling championship March 18-25, and the BKT OK Tire men's world championship April 2-11. Ewasko, 44, says he'll head home to Manitoba to spend time with his wife and two teenage sons after the men's world championship, but it seems he can't get enough of curling ice. He intends to return to Calgary to help out with a pair of Grand Slams scheduled for the spring. Ewasko's wife Monique underwent radiation treatment in October for a recurring cancer. "We found out some good news that the radiation did start to break up the three cancer cells or spots that were starting to grow again," Ewasko said. ""Everybody's OK. If we would have got the reverse news I wouldn't have been here." Curling ice requires constant monitoring and maintenance to keep curlers happy and produce crowd-pleasing shots. No spectators in the building altering the indoor climate takes a variable out of the icemaking equation. "There's not going to be any kind of heat load from five thousand people being in there," he said. "Controlling the building is going to be way easier." But there will be the extra task of sanitizing every rock handle before each draw, which is 64 rocks if all four sheets are in use. Ewasko and his crew are required to be masked and distanced from each other on the job. As the curlers will do, ice crew members had to have a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of departing for Calgary, and produce another upon arrival. "I had had two people back out because they didn't think after our team meeting that we had a week and a half ago, that wearing masks and being part of the whole bubble was not going to be right for them," Ewasko said. "It was a little bit of a scramble there last week. Had to fill one more spot." There's the spectre of more scrambling, should someone test positive for the virus and be forced to isolate. "I have a few backup plans in place just in case something out of the normal happens," Ewasko said. "You'd call that normal now." The Markin MacPhail Centre is no stranger to elite curling. It was the site of the 2015 Continental Cup of Curling, pitting Canadians against Europeans in a Ryder-Cup style of competition. An icemaker's nirvana is generating consistent ice conditions day in and day out so the curlers will attempt difficult shots with confidence. Ewasko wants to carry predictable ice through to men's world championship final April 11. "There's a little bit of pressure," he admitted. "Probably the biggest fear that I have is I can't make it the same for the four events. I won't sleep until I accomplish it. "That's my biggest worry, that the ice surface and the events are going to be different. I don't want that. I want them to be as perfect as possible." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press
The twin brothers each became their team's starting centers as rookies a decade ago.
LONDON — Call it a raised-eyebrow emoji by Jose Mourinho. The Tottenham manager said Gareth Bale’s recent Instagram post — an encouraging fitness update from the player complete with a flexed bicep emoji — was a “contradiction.” Bale missed the FA Cup game on Wednesday against Everton after reporting an unspecified injury. Mourinho addressed Bale's status again on Friday, a day before Spurs visit English Premier League leader Manchester City. “I hope that the press conference is about the game and not about individuals," Mourinho began, “but I have to admit that his post created a need of being addressed because (there) was a contradiction between the post and the reality.” Mourinho added, “I try to be very private ... but I felt that I needed to address the situation. “Probably the post was not even his responsibility, I don’t know. But the post was showing that ‘training session great so I’m ready’ and was totally wrong." Bale's post said: “Good session today." The Wales international’s second spell at Tottenham has been underwhelming. Bale has appeared in only six of Tottenham’s 22 games in the Premier League after securing a season-long loan in September from Real Madrid, where he had become an outcast. Just two of those have been starts. The manager said Bale asked for and received a scan, which “didn't show an injury.” “We have a training session in the afternoon to see if he feels ready or not,” Mourinho said on Friday. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
It's a new day for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Meyer may not ultimately succeed, but either way this franchise isn't going to be second-tier under his leadership.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bisons will remain the Toronto Blue Jays' top minor-league affiliate after accepting Major League Baseball’s invitation to be a member of its new Professional Development League System. The Bisons signed a 10-year player development licence agreement with MLB on Friday and will compete in a new 20-team league temporarily called Triple-A East that takes over for the former International League. It is one of two triple-A leagues. The Bisons are entering their ninth year as a partner of the Blue Jays. MLB revamped its minor-league system this off-season, reducing the number of teams. Buffalo's Sahlen Field served as home of the Blue Jays for the 2020 season because of COVID-19 border restrictions. The Vancouver Canadians, the Blue Jays' lone Canadian affiliate, are in the six-team High A West. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2020. The Canadian Press
At some point, Tom Brady will inevitably retire.