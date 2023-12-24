Nick Mullens' best throws from 411-yard game Week 16
Watch the best throws by Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens against the Detroit Lions in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
Medical personnel are evaluating Columbus Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly after injury scare that caused center to collapse behind the team's bench.
Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. developed more brain injury symptoms after traveling to Atlanta and will now miss Sunday's game.
An Eastern Michigan player attacked a South Alabama player from behind following the blowout loss, sparking a wild brawl.
A Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's office report details former NFL player Mike Williams' cause of death linked to rare bacterial sepsis.
Alex Verdugo has escaped Boston, but after taking a parting shot from his old manager, can't escape the wrath of old Red Sox.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Josh Allen accounted for three touchdowns, Tyler Bass made a 29-yard field goal with 28 seconds remaining, and the Buffalo Bills escaped with a 24-22 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night to improve their playoff chances. Allen ran for two TDs and threw for one, becoming the first player in NFL history with four consecutive seasons with 40 combined touchdowns. Bass' go-ahead kick capped a 13-play, 64-yard drive that included Allen's 15-yard completion t
The Steelers, who turned to Mason Rudolph at quarterback, stormed out to a 24-0 lead and cruised to victory against the Bengals.
Minor was a two-sport star at Oklahoma and was chosen in both the MLB and NBA drafts in 1996.
Vegas' Keegan Kolesar, whose booming hit injured Florida star Matthew Tkachuk in the Stanley Cup Final, was knocked down on one punch by Ryan Lomberg.
Conor McGregor is not happy with his inactivity in the UFC.
The New York Mets must pay a record luxury tax of nearly $101 million after a fourth-place finish in their division, among an unprecedented eight teams that owe the penalty for the 2023 season. Owner Steve Cohen's Mets finished with a tax payroll of $374.7 million, according to figures finalized by Major League Baseball on Thursday and obtained by The Associated Press. The Mets' tax bill came to $100,781,932 after they finished fourth in the NL East at 75-87 in the most expensive flop in baseball history.
The middle of the Dallas Cowboys defense doesn’t look to have a solution on this roster in 2023.
DK Metcalf met Darrell Utley, his American Sign Language teacher, in person for the first time before the Seahawks' game against the Titans.
The firebrand sports personality jokes that Dallas Cowboys fans are "nauseating."
Dallas, Miami meet on Christmas Eve in a big NFL game of top-level teams
Curling Canada's new chief executive officer will have a long to-do list when they take on the job next year. Danny Lamoureux is serving as interim CEO after Katherine Henderson left to become president and CEO of Hockey Canada. A new hire - expected sometime in early 2024 - will come as curling appears to be approaching a crossroads in this country. Attendance is sagging at major events, there are fewer top-tier competitions on the calendar and Canadian results at international events continue
Ken Shamrock recognizes there are boundaries preventing it but would like to see MMA's history honored more often.