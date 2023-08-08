Nick Maton's three-run homer (8)
Nick Maton slams a three-run homer to right-center field, scoring Kerry Carpenter and Zack Short to cut the Twins' lead to 9-3
Orioles ownership reportedly thought that benign comments citing stats from previous seasons made the team sound cheap.
Blue Jays rookie Davis Schneider's first weekend in the majors was historically good.
Middleton called out his former team's culture after being traded at the deadline.
Here's how NBA players reacted to Jake Paul beating Nate Diaz in a boxing match.
Blue Jays starter Hyun Jin Ryu was cruising through only his second start of the season before receiving a comebacker off his knee.
The baseball player reunited Caleb with his brothers at Saturday night’s game in Philadelphia
The Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez and the Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson were ejected, along with both managers and others in Saturday's game.
The TSN anchor opened up about mental health and her career journey.
Justin Thomas’s pursuit of a spot in the 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs came down to the wire at the Wyndham Championship on Sunday.
Bryson DeChambeau produces one of the most remarkable rounds in the history of golf on Sunday, shooting 58 to win the LIV Golf Greenbrier title.
Two men preparing for a fishing tournament spotted something unusual while boating along the Waccamaw River in Conway, South Carolina, on July 28 — a dolphin beached in mud along the riverbank.Elvis Black and Brian Crosby came across the dolphin with its face stuck in mud. Black can be seen in the video helping to free the marine mammal as Crosby records.Black explained in a Facebook post that he and Crosby have been fishing together for over 30 years, and have never come across something like this, noting that the dolphin was “a long ways from salt water.”“The dolphin was kind of buried in the mud with his face in a wallowed out hole,” he said in the post. “He was still living so I jumped out the boat and rolled him back into deeper water. He swam off so hopefully he wasn’t too weak and lived!”While it is unusual to see bottlenose dolphins in a freshwater, it is not the first time one has been spotted in the Waccamaw River. In 2019, footage captured a dolphin swimming near a boat on the same river, though it was found dead a week later, according to a local news outlets. Credit: Elvis Black via Storyful
The story of how Morocco made history again at the Women's World Cup.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Tim Anderson didn't play on Sunday for the Chicago White Sox, who gave their starting shortstop a planned day off. He could soon have many more. Anderson is likely facing a multigame suspension for his fight with Cleveland's José Ramírez on Saturday night, their scuffle setting off a benches-clearing brawl between AL Central rivals who won't face each other again until next season. Major League Baseball did not announced any discipline as the team teams met in their series final
Brittany Mahomes took her daughter to visit Patrick Mahomes at work, sharing sweet moments from the day on Instagram
Netherlands 2-0 South Africa: A brilliant performance from goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar denied South Africa as the runners-up four years ago advanced to the quarter-finals
CLEVELAND (AP) — Tim Anderson dropped his glove. José Ramírez dropped Chicago's shortstop. Ramírez landed a looping right hook to Anderson's jaw when the infield stars squared off and started throwing punches at second base Saturday night in the sixth inning, triggering a wild brawl before the White Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 7-4. Anderson and Ramírez are likely facing suspensions for their roles in a lengthy bench-clearing melee that led to six ejections and heightened bad blood between t
Matt Ryan will be calling NFL games for CBS Sports this season, but he looked back the chaos in his lone season with Colts.
The Royals strongly disagreed with a call in the ninth inning on Saturday. It contributed to their win streak being snapped.
"I just found out you made the f------ title up" the 'Deadpool' actor joked after his friend attended a Wrexham FC match on Saturday
Heartstopper star Joe Locke has confirmed his sexuality for the first time, with the actor revealing he is gay.