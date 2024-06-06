Nick Gonzales' two-run home run (4)
Nick Gonzales ties the game at 4 with a two-run home run to left field in the bottom of the 3rd inning
Team USA, participating in its first World Cup, defeated cricket powerhouse Pakistan by five runs in a tiebreaking super over.
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is making the team's 24-year playoff win drought a point of motivation for the upcoming season.
The Camellia Bowl is the first FBS bowl of the season on Dec. 14, while the last non-CFP game is on Jan. 4.
After highlighting some players who boosted their fantasy basketball stock for next season, it's time to see who's on the opposite end of the spectrum after the NBA Playoffs.
In today's edition: The Olympics start in 50 days, Skenes vs. Ohtani, 17-year-old makes French Open semis, MLB power rankings, and so much more.
In the first at-bat, Skenes struck out Ohtani on three pitches. In the second, Ohtani demolished a home run.
Swiatek is searching for a third straight singles title at Roland Gartros
The White Sox are the worst team in MLB so far, and it isn't close.
Texas hadn't allowed a run in three previous WCWS games. Oklahoma scored eight in Wednesday's Game 1 of the championship series.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde talk about the future of the SEC, UNC and NC State being forced to play smaller in state opponents and a woman in Nebraska who returned from the dead.
Chennedy Carter's flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark has become something bigger.
The Dodgers-Pirates matchup lived up to its billing.
TNT will broadcast two first-round games while the other nine games will be on either ABC or ESPN.
Cole did not allow a run and struck out five batters.
How do we feel about all 30 MLB teams now, compared to what we expected at the start of the season?
Reese was ejected after two very quick whistles from referee Charles Watson.
Reese was ejected in the final minutes of Tuesday's game between the Sky and New York Liberty following two quick technical fouls.
The series begins Saturday night at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.
Only Kristine Lilly and Tiffany Roberts were younger when they scored for the USWNT.
Porzingis, who has not played since April 29 after suffering a calf injury, told reporters Wednesday that he will play Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday vs. the Dallas Mavericks.