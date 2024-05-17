Nick Fortes' three-run homer to left (2)
Nick Fortes launches a three-run home run to left field, extending the Marlins' early lead to 4-0 in the 2nd inning
The Mercury star's comment that "reality is coming" for Clark and other rookies took on a life of its own.
The Korean star signed a $113 million deal with the Giants last offseason.
Kansas City Chiefs players Wayna Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick were arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession, according to a Johnson County Sheriff.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Yankees looking to extend Juan Soto during the season, Elly De La Cruz being dangerous on the base paths, answer some listener emails and give their weekly rendition of the Good, the Bad & the Uggla.
The penalties are the result of a rule-breaking incident that transpired in 2022, when a booster and representative of the school’s NIL collective made an offer to a prospect.
LeBron James reportedly wouldn't join an NBA team who drafts his son Bronny. Previously, LeBron has said he wants to play his final season with his son.
Scottie Scheffler will likely avoid the most serious charges filed against him stemming from Friday morning's altercation with police.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The defending Masters champion has won four of the last five tournaments he's played.
Scottie Scheffler was arrested by police en route to Valhalla Golf Club during a traffic incident.
Play resumed at Valhalla after about a 90 minute delay on Friday morning.
The Chiefs have been deluged with negative news this offseason.
Jon Rahm kept himself in the PGA Championship despite frustration boiling over on No. 16.
Clark and the Fever are still yet to get a win this season.
Tiger Woods is hurting as he tries to find his form yet again at a major.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss how the Dallas Mavericks won game 5 in Oklahoma City and talk about the offseason rumors swirling at the NBA Draft Combine.
Even without his Apple deal and his equity in Inter Miami, Lionel Messi is making more money than all but a few MLS teams.
The Cavaliers have some questions about frontcourt fit and the future of star scorer Donovan Mitchell.
Xander Schauffele is now the first player to ever shoot a 62 multiple times in a major championship.
All “Monday Night Football” games kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN unless otherwise noted.