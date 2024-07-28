Nick Fortes' game-tying single
Nick Fortes records a game-tying infield single, to draw the Marlins even at 3-3 in the top of the 7th inning
A daily breakdown of which countries are leading the overall medal count in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
For decades, the U.S. dominated the pool. Now, Australia may leave Paris the overall swimming medal winner.
France hammered Fiji to win gold in Rugby Sevens.
Malone, who is the reigning U.S. national all-around champion, fell three times and is likely out of individual medal contention.
Thirteen gold medals total will be awarded on Day 1 of the 2024 Olympics.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk some trade deadline deals, Dylan Cease's no-hitter for the Padres and make their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
The lighting of the cauldron took place not at the Eiffel Tower, but the Tuileries.
"It's a sad day when owners and commissioners choose money over the fans," Barkley said after the NBA passed over TNT in favor of Amazon Prime.
Cease threw the second no-hitter in Padres history and the second of the 2024 season on Thursday.
Clayton Kershaw made his 2024 season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs versus the San Francisco Giants.
Nate Tice & Charles Robinson predict the top ten defensive squads by DVOA for the 2024 season.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros break down the USMNT’s disappointing showing vs. France in their first match of the 2024 Olympics, as well as talk about multiple controversies that have already occurred with soccer in the summer games.
The USWNT, in its first game at a major tournament since Women's World Cup heartbreak, opened the 2024 Olympics with a cathartic win.
As every training camp kicks off across the league, Charles McDonald ponders Dallas' plans, celebrates a great negotiating tactic, and praises the NFC South. No really!
The MLS All-Stars have now lost the last two All-Star Games by a combined eight goals.
France beat the U.S. 3-0 in its most popular sport, men's soccer, on the opening night of the 2024 Olympics.
Our experts give their best advice for sustained success in your fantasy football leagues.
Trout lasted two innings before leaving Tuesday's game with the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees.
The USWNT is looking to improve on a bronze medal finish at the Tokyo Summer Games
On this inaugural episode of Football 301, Yahoo Sports NFL analysts Nate Tice, Matt Harmon & Charles McDonald look ahead to the 2024 season and try to predict which teams will finish in the top ten of DVOA rankings by the end of the year.