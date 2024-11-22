Nick Chubb's best plays from 2-TD game vs. Steelers Week 12
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb's best plays from his two-touchdown game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers during Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season.
The Browns and Steelers found themselves in a sudden blizzard.
Browns fans finally had something to be happy about on Thursday amid an otherwise miserable season.
Jameis Winston's helmet communication device had an issue.
As Thursday night's game ended, George Pickens was involved in a fight.
