Nice weather for the next couple days
Chief meteorologist Jay Cardosi talks about gorgeous weather last through Wednesday followed by a rain chance later Wednesday night and Thursday
Residents of Osoyoos, B.C., breathed a sigh of relief on Sunday after watching a rapidly spreading wildfire dance on the edges of their southern Okanagan community for hours, only to retreat as shifting winds pushed the flames further afield. The Eagle Bluff wildfire was burning about four kilometres from the town adjacent to the U.S. border on Sunday, with the B.C. Wildfire Service saying it blew into Canada from Washington State late the previous day. Fire Information Officer Shaelee Stearns s
None are expected to be a threat to Florida.
An out-of-control, fast-moving wildfire has crossed from Washington state into British Columbia, fusing with an existing fire and threatening the town of Osoyoos. Hundreds have already been ordered out, and thousands more could follow.
PHOENIX (AP) — A record string of daily highs over 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 degrees Celsius) in Phoenix ended Monday as the dangerous heat wave that suffocated the Southwest throughout July receded slightly with cooling monsoon rains. The historic heat began blasting the region in June, stretching from Texas across New Mexico and Arizona and into California’s desert. Phoenix and its suburbs sweltered more and longer than most, with several records including the 31 consecutive days of 110 deg
At about summer's halfway point, the record-breaking heat and weather extremes are both unprecedented and unsurprising, hellish yet boring in some ways, scientists say. Killer heat. Deadly floods. Smoke from wildfires that chokes. And there’s no relief in sight. Expect a hotter than normal August and September, American and European forecast centers predict. “We are seeing unprecedented changes all over the world,” said NASA climate scientist Gavin Schmidt. “The heat waves that we’re seeing in t
You may be done with the heat, but the heat is not done with you.
An Easton man says his wife was just feet away when a large tree came crashing down onto their home.
MOSCOW (AP) — Ten people — including three children — died after high winds tore through central Russia, emergency services and a local official reported Sunday. Eight of the dead were part of a group of tourists camping close to Lake Yalchik in the Mari-El region when the storm hit Saturday, Russia’s emergencies ministry said. The strong winds caused a large number of trees to fall in the area, including where the group’s tents had been pitched on a stretch of wild beach inside the Mariy Chodra
While a tornado was being investigated as the cause of major damage in Blenheim, weather experts believe straight-line winds were responsible for damage in the Ridgetown and East Kent area from the severe thunderstorm that struck the area just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26. “We are confident that aside from the Blenheim damage, everything else was caused by straight-line winds,” said Dr. David Sills, Executive Director of the Northern Tornadoes Project. Dr. Sills said there was widespread w
Flooding in Canada: Here's why you need specific insurance coverage
Phoenix hit a high of 112 Sunday, marking its 31st consecutive day where temperatures spiked above 110 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
BEIJING (Reuters) -Northern China on Sunday braced for potential floods from the Doksuri storm that caused havoc in southern areas, with residents in Beijing warned not to go outside due to expected record rains. Doksuri, though downgraded from a typhoon earlier in the day, is one of the strongest storms to hit China in years and has forced hundreds of thousands to evacuate in the southern province of Fujian after flooding. China's Ministry of Water Resources lifted emergency warnings about the potential for floods to the second-highest level for Beijing, Tianjin and the surrounding Hebei province, adding that several rivers in the region were expected to flood.
An intense thunderstorm downed trees across Washington on Saturday, July 29.The National Weather Service issued multiple severe thunderstorm and special marine warnings for the DC area, warning of winds of up to 84 mph.DC Fire & EMS reported “317 storm related incidents between 5 PM and 8:45 PM” local time on Saturday.Video filmed by local resident Josh Stanton shows downed trees on Massachusetts Ave NW following the storm. Credit: Josh Stanton via Storyful
Northern China on Sunday braced for potential floods from the Doksuri storm that caused havoc in southern areas, with residents in Beijing warned not to go outside due to expected record rains. Doksuri, though downgraded from a typhoon earlier in the day, is one of the strongest storms to hit China in years and has forced hundreds of thousands to evacuate in the southern province of Fujian after flooding. China's Ministry of Water Resources lifted emergency warnings about the potential for floods to the second-highest level for Beijing, Tianjin and the surrounding Hebei province, adding that several rivers in the region were expected to flood.
STORY: The wildfire, called Eagle Bluff, is approximately 4 kilometers (2.49 miles) from Osoyoos and was estimated to be 885 hectares (2,200 acres) in size on the Canadian side of the border, according to the British Columbia Wildfire Service.Osoyoos has an area population of about 6,700, according to an Osoyoos economic development website. Regional district of Okanagan-Similkameen information officer Erick Thompson said at a press briefing on Sunday (July 30) afternoon that they are focusing on resources on the eastern flank of the fire.According to local officials there are a total of 732 properties have been under evacuation order and 2,094 are under evacuation alerts.
Forecasters have given their verdict on whether the UK is set for a hot spell - revealing there's no sign that prolonged sunshine is on the way. Much of the UK will see more cooler weather in the coming days, with forecasters expecting "calmer conditions" on Tuesday ahead of a damp and blustery day on Wednesday. The Met Office said southern coastal areas could see gales on Wednesday as the jet stream - the fast-flowing ribbon of air high in the atmosphere - drives more low pressure towards the UK.
Keep those umbrellas handy Kansas City. Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire that ignited near Spokane Monday is prompting mandatory evacuations, Washington state officials said. The West Hallett Fire started about 1:30 p.m. about 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) southwest of Spokane and had high potential for growth, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said. At least 20 homes are threatened. Some people in the area were told to evacuate immediately, with others warned to be set to leave, KREM-TV reported. Fourteen pl
Rain chances will ramp up tonight and into the start of the week, which could help temperatures finally drop below 110 degrees.