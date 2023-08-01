Nice weather for the next couple days

Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) -Northern China on Sunday braced for potential floods from the Doksuri storm that caused havoc in southern areas, with residents in Beijing warned not to go outside due to expected record rains. Doksuri, though downgraded from a typhoon earlier in the day, is one of the strongest storms to hit China in years and has forced hundreds of thousands to evacuate in the southern province of Fujian after flooding. China's Ministry of Water Resources lifted emergency warnings about the potential for floods to the second-highest level for Beijing, Tianjin and the surrounding Hebei province, adding that several rivers in the region were expected to flood.