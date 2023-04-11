Nice weather much of the week

CBC

Habib Ur Rehman was happy when workers finally arrived Monday to restore his power. Hydro-Québec trucks lined Ur Rehman's street in Gatineau, Que., on Monday afternoon, nearly a week after an ice storm tore through the National Capital Region and plunged tens of thousands of people into the dark. With no backup generator, Ur Rehman said all of the food in his fridge spoiled a few days into the outage. "We've thrown out a lot of food," he said, adding his family also has no water for laundry or s