Nice weather much of the week
Chief meteorologist Jay Cardosi talks about more nice weather on the way through Thursday.
Chief meteorologist Jay Cardosi talks about more nice weather on the way through Thursday.
It’s safe to say that it's been a while since we have seen a consistent break in the gloomy weather in southern Ontario. But that break begins now.
ELK VALLEY, BRITISH COLUMBIA — High streamflow advisories have been issued for two more regions as heavy rain sweeps over British Columbia's southern Interior. B.C.'s River Forecast Centre added the advisories for the Similkameen and Okanagan regions after previously issuing bulletins for all of Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast and Metro Vancouver through to the Fraser Valley. Advisories are also in place for the Boundary and Kootenay regions where up to 50 millimetres of rainfall is expecte
Two conservation authorities in eastern Ontario have issued flood warnings for several rivers and watershed lakes in their areas, with flooding imminent or already occurring in some locations. The Rideau Valley Conservation Authority (RVCA) issued its warning Saturday for areas around Bob's Lake in South Frontenac, Christie Lake in Tay Valley and the Tay River in Perth, Ont. The Tay River was high enough Sunday to have partially submerged benches and bridges in Perth's Stewart Park. Properties a
It’s been 12 years since the catastrophe at Fukushima Daiichi, and decommissioning the site continues to be a major headache.
“He was clearly unable to get out of the hole and was fighting with all his effort.”
Nobody should feel guilty about holding onto a gas-powered car — or buying one in the future.
Habib Ur Rehman was happy when workers finally arrived Monday to restore his power. Hydro-Québec trucks lined Ur Rehman's street in Gatineau, Que., on Monday afternoon, nearly a week after an ice storm tore through the National Capital Region and plunged tens of thousands of people into the dark. With no backup generator, Ur Rehman said all of the food in his fridge spoiled a few days into the outage. "We've thrown out a lot of food," he said, adding his family also has no water for laundry or s
Search crews found the man dead after he didn’t return home.
A study published Monday finds sea level rise along the coast of the southeastern United States has accelerated rapidly since 2010, raising fears that tens of millions of Americans’ homes in cities across the South will be at risk from flooding in the decades to come.
Alberta will see a stark weather divide across the province Tuesday, with warmth and dry conditions in southern sections and snow and chilly temperatures in the north
Almost all customers in Ottawa and eastern Ontario have their power restored Monday morning following last week's ice storm, but thousands of households in Quebec are still waiting. As of 3 p.m. Monday, 4,961 Hydro-Québec customers in the Outaouais were still without power. Quebec was hit hardest by power outages, with about 1.1 million Quebec customers without power at the peak of the outage Thursday morning. More than 800,000 customers have had their power restored since, which Hydro-Quebec sa
Here are areas of town to avert because of heavy flooding.
Meteorologists will be watching closely this week for what could be the first tropical storm ever recorded in the Gulf of Mexico in April.
The latest on the toxic bloom.
After weeks of wintry weather, the country will begin to have some warmth as temperatures will continue to rise throughout the week.
Wildlife becomes more visible this time of year.
MONTREAL — The blackout caused by this week's deadly ice storm saw Quebecers restocking their fridges and eyeing alternative accommodations on Saturday as it stretched into a third full day for thousands of residents. Hydro-Québec said roughly 122,000 customers remained in the dark as of midnight Sunday after the storm sent ice-laden branches crashing down onto power lines, streets and cars. Utility and provincial officials said efforts to restore power will continue, though at a slower pace now
Hydrogen continued to steal the headlines this week, with India reporting that it would invest $2 billion to incentive domestic hydrogen production, and with Rystad predicting huge downstream hydrogen development
The map has a consistent look.
STORY: Footage showed people transporting themselves and their belongings on boats, and gas stations closed.A local resident, Ruthe Maria, fought tears as she told reporters that she had "many losses", and needed to get out.According to local media, there are almost 8,000 people in need of help, while some residents said food scarcity was already becoming a problem in the region.Brazil’s National Institute of Meteorology (INMET) issued warnings for Maranhao, as heavy rains are expected to continue through the state until Sunday (April 9).President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Maranhao state governor Carlos Brandao are due to fly over areas affected by the rains on Sunday morning.