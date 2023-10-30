Nice dish from Zach Collins

Doug McDermott rocks the rim, 10/29/2023
The Hawks defeated the Bucks, 127-110. Trae Young recorded 20 points and 11 assists for the Hawks, while Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied 26 points and 11 rebounds for the Bucks in the losing effort.
Francis Ngannou knocked down Tyson Fury in Round 4 – and turned the combat sports world on its head.
The retired tennis star released a statement about his wife's health via the ATP Tour on Sunday
One driver dead, another injured in ‘on-track incident’ at Daytona International Speedway
The Oiler and Flames went very different directions, but both drew inspiration from the Battle of Alberta as they descended upon Commonwealth Stadium.
Adam Johnson, 29, played parts of two seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He was in his first season with the Nottingham Panthers.
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins placed veteran forward Milan Lucic on the long-term injured list Saturday before their game against the Detroit Red Wings. The 35-year-old Lucic played in four games, getting two assists. He missed the last two games with what was called a lower-body injury after getting hit with a shot off an ankle in a game against Los Angeles on Oct. 21. A 2011 Stanley Cup winner with the Bruins, Lucic returned during the offseason, signing a $1 million deal with $500,000 more
Making a three-wide move from the outside, Perez had a chance to take the lead from fifth. He instead found himself flying through the air.
Which stars were seen at Globe Life Field during Game 2 of the World Series?
The pop music star would need to take a long road trip to potentially see her boyfriend play in Las Vegas if KC plays in Super Bowl 58
Joe Ogilvie wants the PGA Tour membership to understand the unique position they are in.
Golfweek caught up with the opinionated funnyman to discuss the state of pro golf.
The latest phenomenon of sporting stars granting intimate access to documentary makers in exchange for positive coverage – The Last Dance and Drive to Survive on Netflix, Welcome to Wrexham on Prime Video – has found plenty of fans on the streaming platforms, but others are raising their eyebrows at what they claim is a …
Jordan Love hasn't impressed this season.
A safety truck paced the field while the original pace car was towed off the track.
Rookie Will Levis made a dramatic impact in his first NFL game, giving the Titans a shot of unexpected hope
The Raptors have now lost back-to-back games, falling to 1-2 to start the season.
OTTAWA — The Toronto Argonauts had already punched their ticket to the East Division Final but were determined to finish the CFL regular season on a high. They did just that beating the Ottawa Redblacks 27-22 to win its franchise-record 16th game Saturday night at TD Place. Adding to their impressive 16-2 season record was the fact they finished the season with a perfect divisional record of 10-0, a CFL first. “It’s pretty impressive, right?” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “It’s a lon