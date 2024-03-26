Nice dish from Vasilije Micic
"I really hope that she's doing OK. If she's seeing this, I'm truly sorry."
President Biden poked fun at former President Trump for boasting about winning two golf trophies at his own golf club’s awards Sunday. “Congratulations, Donald. Quite the accomplishment,” Biden wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Biden attached a screenshot of Trump’s post earlier in the night on Truth Social. “It is my great…
A lawsuit, organized by the Independent Council on Women's Sports, has the potential to have a sweeping impact on the NCAA and college sports.
SYDNEY, N.S. — Riding one of the strongest seasons in recent curling history, Canada skip Rachel Homan had every reason to be confident entering the final at the world women's curling championship. On Sunday night, she again showed no fear and it paid off with her first world title since 2017. Homan made a game-turning split for three points in the ninth end and forced Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland to concede in the 10th for a 7-5 victory. "I believed in my team and my team believed in me," H
Right after her most recent win earlier this month, Maycee Barber knew what she wanted next. It wasn't a hospital stay.
Former Miami Open finalist Casper Ruud was caught on camera ripping the tournament for being “cheap” and not providing adequate changing room.
Louisiana State University women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey ripped the Washington Post on Saturday over what she describes as a ‘hit piece’ in which she has threatened legal action if published.
The penalty drops Alonso from sixth to eighth in the official Australian Grand Prix results.
MONTREAL — The second Ilia Malinin took the ice on Saturday night, he decided he would try to play the ace up his sleeve. "I knew that this could be the best skate of my life,” he said. “Or it could go terribly wrong." The self-proclaimed “Quad God” lived up to his nickname, spinning through the air and landing his patented quad axel to open his free program. And the rest was history. Malinin hit five more quad jumps cleanly to snatch the men’s singles crown and set a record at the world figure
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The NFL is eliminating the hip-drop tackle. NFL team owners on Monday unanimously approved a rule that bans players from using a swivel technique to tackle an opponent. A violation will result in a 15-yard penalty and could ultimately result in fines for players. NFL executive Jeff Miller said the hip-drop tackle was used 230 times last season and resulted in 15 players missing time with injuries. The NFL Players Association has adamantly opposed the rule. ___ AP NFL: https:
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have re-signed Kevin Pillar two days after they released the veteran outfielder. Pillar was in camp on a minor league deal before he was cut on Friday. Chicago announced on Sunday that it had agreed to a big league deal with the 35-year-old Pillar. The White Sox also designated right-hander Touki Toussaint for assignment before their spring training game against Colorado. Toussaint went 4-6 with a 4.97 ERA for Chicago last year, making 15 starts and f
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his boldest takes for the American League — and he thinks a top-five draft pick is set to win MVP.
"After a couple of years of painful deliberation, I have come to realize that I do not want to play professional golf."
Zach Hyman was never — not once — the best player on his team. Or the fastest. Or the one with the most skill. That didn't matter. Hyman was focused on things he could control. His work ethic, his relentless drive, an engine that never seems to quit. "I haven't had the easiest journey," said the Edmonton Oilers winger. "Nobody thought I would continue to progress." Hyman has not only progressed — he's now in elite NHL company. The Toronto native selected with the 123rd pick at the 2010 draft sco
The Yahoo Fantasy crew reveals some of their favorite draft-day value picks with just a few days left until MLB Opening Day.
Former NBA guard Jeremy Lin received a five-game suspension from the P. League+ (PLG) after he underwent a blood treatment prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). Lin received a treatment known as intravenous laser irradiation of blood (ILIB), intended to boost red blood cells’ cellular energy and oxygen intake, after his team the New Taipei Kings advised him to seek the treatment to aid in his recovery from a foot injury. The suspension first took effect on Saturday’s game with the Kaohsiung 17LIVESteelers and will last until the April 6 game with the Taipei Fubon Braves.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The case of the missing Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads has been resolved. The Pittsburgh Penguins said Monday they have secured the shipment of bobbleheads honoring the NHL's second-leading career scorer and will begin to distribute them during their home game against Tampa Bay on April 6. The team had originally planned to hand the trinkets out as part of a promotion on March 14. The shipment carrying the bobbleheads was reported stolen and the giveaway was postponed. The Penguins s
The 2024 NFL draft presents the opportunity for all 32 teams to build for the short and long term, but some franchises are facing sky-high stakes.
"Ippei has been stealing money from my account and told lies"