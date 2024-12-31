Nice dish from Vasilije Micić

The Lions have a winner-take-all showdown with the Vikings for the top seed in the NFC next Sunday.
Klubnik led the Tigers to the ACC title and a College Football Playoff appearance in his second full season as a starter.
Ashton Jeanty can set the single-season rushing record on Tuesday night.
Amen Thompson and Tyler Herro were both ejected in the brawl on Sunday night in Houston.
When we needed them most, the old heads came through. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts examines four key veteran performances from Week 17.
Jayden Daniels led the winning touchdown drive in overtime, while not allowing Atlanta a possession.
The Bills have nothing to play for in Week 18, as well as bigger goals on their mind. Allen is already the betting favorite for MVP, so why should he play next week?
We're tracking Alex Ovechkin's chase for Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record of 894.
AFC and NFC playoff spots are on the line throughout the day as the postseason picture continues to clear up with the season winding down.
Manning, Vinatieri, Luke Kuechly, Terrell Suggs, and Marshal Yanda are among the first-time finalists.
Set your Championship Week lineups with start/sit advice from every remaining game on the Week 17 slate.
Christian and Alexis react to Chelsea’s shock last minute loss to Fulham. Then, Christian and Alexis break down the other Boxing Day fixtures including Liverpool’s win to Leicester City. Later, Christian and Alexis give a few premier league clubs some resolutions for 2025.
Anyone watching Thursday night’s game knows that neither team can be pleased with what they saw from their quarterback.
Scott Pianowski has six players who could offer a surprise boost to your championship chances.
The Red Sox have rebuilt their rotation this winter but could still use a right-handed bat.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 PPR tight end rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 17 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR leagues.
Fantasy football analyst and neuroscientist Renee Miller delivers her final pieces of advice for securing a trophy this season.
After a messy opening weekend, everybody has their own ideas on how to "fix" the playoff. Here's what's actually being considered behind closed doors.
As Netflix prepares for its Christmas Day NFL close-up, there's plenty on the line for everyone involved.