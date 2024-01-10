Nice dish from Trevelin Queen
The wife of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky shared a glimpse into her fun-filled night out.
The Prince of Wales shared a rare personal tweet on X in both English and Welsh
Wiig and Ferrell performed an amusing dance while they presented Paul Giamatti with a Golden Globe at Sunday's awards ceremony
Timothée Chalamet put the Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez drama rumors the internet dreamed up to bed in a conversation with TMZ.
Lisa Rinna, 60, fronts the cover of Cosmopolitan US' latest digital issue, going braless while wearing a see-through catsuit entirely covered in crystals.
Speculation of a romance has been in overdrive since December
After years of controversy and "reforms," the Golden Globes have devolved into near-unwatchable drivel. Why does Hollywood keep showing up?
Prince Harry was teased by the Golden Globes host in an awkward joke about asking his late grandmother for money
The "Sex Education" actor's gown had some details you may have missed.
The former model claims Barker and his new wife Kourtney Kardashian lured her kids into the fold with "glitter and fame" — and had some choice words for Kim.
Several celebrities brought their loved ones to the 81st Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Coronation Street's Chesney Winter-Brown faces an upsetting rejection from his son Joseph next week.
The Canadian TV personality reflected on her past Golden Globes looks, including her "worst."
This phrase can unknowingly induce anxiety on work chat apps like Slack and Teams.
It seems Kendall Jenner only packed string and floss bikini's for her sunshine vacay with Hailey Bieber. Read more...
Yeah...it gets really, really, really bad.
Selena Gomez’s boyfriend, Benny Blanco, didn’t walk the Golden Globes red carpet with her, but he was a part of her night.
Cillian Murphy is famed for starring in Peaky Blinders, but away from the screens, the Irish actor is a doting husband to wife Yvonne McGuinness. Find out everything about his personal life...
Coronation Street reveals first look as Bernie Winter returns to Weatherfield following her prison sentence, as her family and friends surprise her.
Swift got loud when her pal won the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy award for her role in "Poor Things."