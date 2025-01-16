Nice dish from Tre Jones

It'll be the first time the team co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. has attempted a Cup Series race.
Once again, Jerry Jones is tasked with the decision of hiring a football coach. History suggests that doesn't bode well for the Cowboys.
The Cowboys have an opening after parting ways with Mike McCarthy this week.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski examines some of the down seasons experienced by key vet WRs in 2024.
The top American players just keep on winning.
Coach Prime in Dallas? It would be gold for the media, but would it make sense for either side?
What will Jerry Jones be looking for in a head coach this time around?
Tomlin has been leading the Steelers since 2007 and will likely be back next season.
Johni Broome went down with an ankle injury on Saturday, and has been sidelined indefinitely.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon takes a look at the losers from the NFL wild-card round.
In today's edition: Jim Tyrer's complicated Hall of Fame candidacy, Rams crush Vikings, all aboard the Cooper Flagg hype train, the Ball brothers are on a heater, Liverpool in action against a surprise contender, and more.
These five players all had impressive individual fantasy football performances to close out 2024. Andy Behrens examines those breakouts with an eye toward 2025.
Young qualifier Joao Fonesca defeated Andrey Rublev in the biggest upset of Round 1.
Indiana has been one of the NBA’s hottest teams, winning six straight, capped by an impressive win over the NBA-best Cavaliers on Sunday.
Pittsburgh's upside is capped with Wilson, but finding a quarterback to compete with the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen is not a realistic goal. What are the Steelers to do?
The decision to let McCarthy walk speaks to the same old, same old from Jones, whose moves are consistently baffling and rarely productive.
“To say that it’s a coveted job, I’m not sure I would necessarily agree with that.”
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the possible Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2025 and who might get in, the latest on Roki Sasaki's free agency, another reliever coming off the board, and answer your questions from the BBQ Mailbag.
Nakobe Dean was second on the team in tackles with 128.
Saban won seven college football national championships, six of them during a legendary run at Alabama.