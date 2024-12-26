Nice dish from Reggie Jackson

Lamar Jackson broke a record and made his MVP case on Christmas.
Jackson set the NFL record for most career rushing yards and also threw a pair of touchdowns.
The NBA's annual Christmas Day slate is a holiday in itself, and many still view it as the unofficial start of the season.
If Jackson does sneak out of the locker room to catch the halftime show, he wouldn't be the first player to do so.
The Red Sox have rebuilt their rotation this winter but could still use a right-handed bat.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 PPR running back rankings.
It was an incredible year in sports, which means 2024 saw a plethora of iconic images from around the world that captured the biggest moments from the Olympics, the Super Bowl and much more. Check out 10 of the best below:
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 half-PPR flex rankings.
Fantasy football analyst and neuroscientist Renee Miller delivers her final pieces of advice for securing a trophy this season.
The Eagles had the NFL's longest winning streak before Sunday.
6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy recap the Ravens’ dominant Week 15 win over the Steelers, featuring Lamar Jackson’s 5-TD game and Kyle’s milestone 10.5-sack season. They discuss the NFL’s wildest Christmas traditions, including Joe Burrow’s samurai swords, and reflect on Gerald’s decision to choose Carolina over Baltimore. Plus, standout performances, playoff implications, and bold Week 17 predictions.
Following a breakout campaign in 2024, Manaea will be staying in Queens as the Mets rebuild their rotation.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts investigates whether some surprising performances are sustainable.
Yes, the defense scored twice, and yes, the Giants are bad. But Penix's mobility means new concepts and a bigger playbook are now at Atlanta's fingertips. Here's how.
Replacing Kirk Cousins, Penix enjoyed the benefits of a strong run game and a swarming defense in a victory over the New York Giants.
The 1st round of the 12-team College Football Playoff is officially in the books. Penn State, Texas & Ohio State all advance to the quarterfinals after blowout wins and Caroline, Fitz & Adam break down each game.
The Longhorns will play Arizona State in the Peach Bowl.
Henderson played for nine teams in his 25-year MLB career and won two World Series and an AL MVP award.
Saturday featured three blowout wins for the home teams.
With Cruz and Devin Williams, the Yankees have added two major arms to their bullpen.