Nice dish from Naji Marshall

The scuffle began when Nurkić elbowed Dallas' Daniel Gafford in the jaw and was called for an offensive foul.
Jusuf Nurkić and Naji Marshall got into it on Friday.
It'll be the first time the team co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. has attempted a Cup Series race.
Ewers has been Texas' starter for the past three seasons and his departure with one year of eligibility remaining paves the way for Arch Manning to start in 2025.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski examines some of the down seasons experienced by key vet WRs in 2024.
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball is open for the 2025 season. Here's everything you need to know.
The top American players just keep on winning.
Once again, Jerry Jones is tasked with the decision of hiring a football coach. History suggests that doesn't bode well for the Cowboys.
Tomlin has been leading the Steelers since 2007 and will likely be back next season.
Johni Broome went down with an ankle injury on Saturday, and has been sidelined indefinitely.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon takes a look at the losers from the NFL wild-card round.
Butler's seven-game suspension ends on Thursday, one day before they are scheduled to play the Nuggets.
Here's one thing all six wild-card losers should address this offseason so they not only return to the playoffs, but win a game next time.
These five players all had impressive individual fantasy football performances to close out 2024. Andy Behrens examines those breakouts with an eye toward 2025.
Young qualifier Joao Fonesca defeated Andrey Rublev in the biggest upset of Round 1.
Indiana has been one of the NBA’s hottest teams, winning six straight, capped by an impressive win over the NBA-best Cavaliers on Sunday.
Pittsburgh's upside is capped with Wilson, but finding a quarterback to compete with the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen is not a realistic goal. What are the Steelers to do?
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the possible Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2025 and who might get in, the latest on Roki Sasaki's free agency, another reliever coming off the board, and answer your questions from the BBQ Mailbag.
Nakobe Dean was second on the team in tackles with 128.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew takes an early look at how the top of draft boards could play out at each position next season.