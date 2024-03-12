Nice dish from Marcus Sasser
Nice dish from Marcus Sasser, 03/11/2024
Homa is the social media gift that keeps on giving.
The former president has been called "commander in cheat" on the links, but now a former adviser is pushing a dubious new story about him.
Wilson's announced deal with Pittsburgh went down before free agency even began. Why were both sides so quick to link up?
UFC CEO Dana White shares his opinion on Francis Ngannou's KO loss against Anthony Joshua.
"I don’t need to see video evidence. I saw it live and I knew the ball moved."
Check out how much money each player earned in China.
Hovland's move gives this county half of the world's top 10 golfers in the current ranking and 10 of the top 30.
Let's forecast the best- and worst-case scenarios, make-or-break players and season predictions for each team in MLB's most competitive division.
TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe picked apart the tape after every game. One thing became abundantly clear to the Maple Leafs head coach in the first round of the 2021 playoffs — if Toronto's forwards wanted to get to the front of Montreal's net, defenceman Joel Edmundson was probably there waiting. And it wasn't going to be a pleasant experience. "He made it miserable," Keefe recalled Monday. "I can't remember how many times you're watching the video back and you think there could be five or six minor p
It pays to play well in the Saudi-backed league.
VANCOUVER — Casey DeSmith turned away 10 shots in relief and the Vancouver Canucks blanked the Winnipeg Jets 5-0 on Saturday. The Canucks (42-17-7) may have lost a key piece in the process, however, as all-star goalie Thatcher Demko left midway through the second period after stopping all 12 shots he faced. Elias Pettersson, Nils Hoglander and Pius Suter all scored and registered an assist for Vancouver, while J.T. Miller and Phillip Di Giuseppe each added a goal. Quinn Hughes contributed a pair
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Philadelphia coach John Tortorella reluctantly left the bench Saturday night after receiving a game misconduct and bench minor early in the Flyers' 7-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. On a night that the 2004 Stanley Cup-winning Lightning team that Tortorella coached was honoured, he lasted just 10:49 into the game before receiving the penalties right after Philadelphia fell behind 4-0. Tortorella expressed displeasure toward the officials, and then repeatedly told referees W
The former collegiate field hockey player said it was "such an honor" to spend time with the Olympic-qualifying athletes
Tiki Barber had harsh words for Saquon Barkley upon the running back's exit from the Giants, and the two-time Pro Bowler didn't stand for the remarks.
MONTREAL — Sheldon Keefe thought the players on his top line "weren’t very good" on Saturday night. The Toronto Maple Leafs pulled out two points anyway, defeating the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 at a raucous Bell Centre thanks to some depth players stepping up — including Bobby McMann. "That's a night where the group picked them up," the head coach said of the Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Tyler Bertuzzi top trio. "We needed some big efforts from guys and Bobby certainly stepped up for us."
DENVER — Injuries continue to pile up for the Toronto Raptors going into their visit of the NBA champion Denver Nuggets. Immanuel Quickley, Gary Trent Jr., and Chris Boucher will all miss tonight's game. Quickley, who became the Raptors starting point guard after getting traded to the team on Dec. 30, is out with a left-hip flexor strain. Trent, Toronto's starting shooting guard, is dealing with a right groin strain. Boucher, a reserve forward from Montreal, has a right knee contusion. The Rapto
For the first time since he was released by the Dodgers last year, Trevor Bauer returned to Camelback Ranch to pitch for a Japanese tryout club.
A person familiar with negotiations says the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to acquire New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for a sixth-round pick in next month's NFL draft. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the trade cannot become official until the new league year begins Wednesday and after Jones passes a physical. The move brings Jones home — he was born and raised in Jacksonville — and provides competition behind starter Trevor Lawrence
The Buccaneers won't have to worry about finding their next franchise passer after re-signing Mayfield to a three-year deal.
Kelce gave his longtime pal a lift to a soprts memorabilia show in Philadelphia