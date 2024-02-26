Nice dish from Malik Monk

The Canadian Press

CALGARY — Rachel Homan reclaimed the Canadian women's curling championship seven years after her last one with a 5-4 win over Jennifer Jones on Sunday. Homan and longtime teammate Emma Miskew won their fourth titles and lead Sarah Wilkes her second. It was the first for Homan's third Tracy Fleury. "Unbelievable," Homan said. "Tracy Fleury is an unbelievable competitor and so happy we can win it with her. "Phenomenal to be able to do it with my kids here. One's missing back at home because he doe