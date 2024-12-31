Nice dish from Lonzo Ball

The Lions have a winner-take-all showdown with the Vikings for the top seed in the NFC next Sunday.
Texas is the favorite to win the College Football Playoff.
The Eagles have nothing to play for seeding-wise, but Barkley has history to play for. Given his value to the team's Super Bowl aspirations, is it worth the risk?
When we needed them most, the old heads came through. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts examines four key veteran performances from Week 17.
"Big Dom" DiSandro and A.J. Brown helped convince an Eagles fan to return the ball from the stands.
Amen Thompson and Tyler Herro were both ejected in the brawl on Sunday night in Houston.
Jayden Daniels led the winning touchdown drive in overtime, while not allowing Atlanta a possession.
Sadly for the Browns, Garrett's success has coincided with some very bad football teams.
The Bills have nothing to play for in Week 18, as well as bigger goals on their mind. Allen is already the betting favorite for MVP, so why should he play next week?
We're tracking Alex Ovechkin's chase for Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record of 894.
AFC and NFC playoff spots are on the line throughout the day as the postseason picture continues to clear up with the season winding down.
Manning, Vinatieri, Luke Kuechly, Terrell Suggs, and Marshal Yanda are among the first-time finalists.
Set your Championship Week lineups with start/sit advice from every remaining game on the Week 17 slate.
With fantasy football championships on the line in most leagues, Matt Harmon outlines the three matchups most likely to determine winners and losers.
Betts provided a profane footnote to the most bizarre moment of the 2024 World Series.
Christian and Alexis react to Chelsea’s shock last minute loss to Fulham. Then, Christian and Alexis break down the other Boxing Day fixtures including Liverpool’s win to Leicester City. Later, Christian and Alexis give a few premier league clubs some resolutions for 2025.
Even by Bears standards, this loss to the Seahawks was a frustrating one.
Plus, if you want a little extra personnel drama, this marks the first time that Washington’s Dan Quinn will face Atlanta as a head coach since the Falcons fired him in 2018.
Anyone watching Thursday night’s game knows that neither team can be pleased with what they saw from their quarterback.
Luka Dončić went down with a noncontact leg injury in the first half of Wednesday's contest in Dallas.