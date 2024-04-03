Nice dish from Kyle Lowry
Mahomes made her debut with the iconic magazine as a Rookie this year
If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.
The Newfoundland Growlers won't finish out the 2023-2024 season, marking the second time a Toronto Maple Leafs minor league affiliated team has left the province. With six games left on the schedule, the ECHL announced on Tuesday its board of governors voted to terminate the club's membership effective immediately "for failure to fulfil its obligations under the ECHL Bylaws." In a statement posted on its website, the Growlers said team owners Deacon Sports and Entertainment couldn't finalize a s
The new mom appreciated the kind gesture from the NFL star
The two-time Pro Bowl cornerback was found dead in a Southwest Ranches, Florida home, police confirmed to PEOPLE
Dolphins check out CFL standout.
He deserves the benefit of the doubt, but horrifying video of the wreck should serve as a wake-up call, says Toriano Porter.
LSU's Angel Reese has been subjected to a year's worth of criticism. All for playing the game she loves and trying to have some fun while doing it.
The controversy surrounding Shohei Otani is just a hint of the potential scandals arising from legalized sports betting.
Hailey Van Lith shrugging after Caitlin Clark drained another 3-pointer is my new favorite reaction. I love them.
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed Quinnipiac University forward Jacob Quillan. The team announced Monday it has agreed to a two-year entry-level contract with the 22-year-old native of Dartmouth, N.S. The deal carries an average annual value of US$875,000 and begins in 2024-25. Quillan had 17 goals and 29 assists in 39 games for Quinnipiac this season and was named the Eastern College Athletic Conference's best defensive forward. The six-foot, 201-pound centre tallied 38 goals and 55
As March Madness continues, Caitlin Clark keeps elevating the Iowa Hawkeyes' stature. As a Cyclones die-hard, can I abide that?
SHREWSBURY, N.J. — The ECHL has terminated membership of the Newfoundland Growlers franchise effective immediately, the league announced Tuesday. The ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs said its board of governors voted to revoke the Growlers' membership "for failure to fulfil its obligations under the ECHL bylaws" but did not elaborate further. In a statement, Deacon Sports and Entertainment, the majority owner of the Growlers, said it was unable to sell the St. John's-based team before T
Bruno Silva won't like what "Big" John McCarthy had to say about the controversial ending to his UFC on ESPN 54 fight with Chris Weidman.
Actually, it was more like three.
Charles Howell III says it was never about the money when he joined Saudi-funded LIV Golf in July 2022 during its inaugural season. Howell mentioned his 22 years on the PGA Tour ($42 million in career earnings) and the 609 tournaments he played (two as an amateur). Howell is not eligible for any of the majors and did not attempt U.S. Open qualifying the last two years.
SCHAFFHAUSEN — Canada's Brad Gushue posted a pair of wins Tuesday to kick off a busy stretch for his St. John's, N.L.-based team at the world men's curling championship. Gushue posted a 7-4 victory over New Zealand's Anton Hood in the morning draw at the IWC Arena and then dumped American John Shuster 8-2 in the evening session. It was the first of four straight two-game days for the Canadian side of Gushue, Mark Nichols, E.J. Harnden and Geoff Walker. Canada was in sole possession of second pla
HoopsHype presents the most overpaid and underperforming players in the NBA for 2023-24, including Klay Thompson, Bradley Beal and more.
Jake Bates just got noticed big-time after his nearly record-long game-winning kick.
Kim told part of his story in a sit-down interview with David Feherty.