Nice dish from Kevin Huerter
Nice dish from Kevin Huerter, 01/16/2024
Eight teams remain vying for the Lombardi Trophy in the NFL playoffs' divisional round. Here's how they rank based on Super Bowl odds.
Wayne and Janet Gretzky have five children, and they've each chosen their own paths.
"Some people go to play football and some people go to play dress-up, OK?" Kelce said on TikTok
However, the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes said he couldn’t give his game jersey to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Regrets, Sean McVay has a few. Less than two years after shepherding the Los Angeles Rams to a triumph in Super Bowl 56, McVay's dubious decisions doomed L.A. to a 24-23 loss to the Detroit Lions and his former quarterback Jared Goff. McVay burned one timeout 90 seconds into the second half and another with 13:47 left in the game. That left the Rams with one timeout when they reached the Lions 34 just under the 5-minute mark only to see a holding call push them back 10 yards and almost certainly
Yes, Jared Goff and the Lions eliminated the Rams from the NFL playoffs, but Bill Plaschke still would prefer to have Matthew Stafford at quarterback.
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Dan Campbell has receipts. He's just not ready to turn them in yet. “There will be a time and place for that,” the Detroit Lions coach said Monday, a day after leading his team to a win over the Los Angeles Rams to give the franchise its first playoff win in 32 years. Detroit, the NFC’s No. 2 seed, will host two playoff games in one postseason for the first time in franchise history in a divisional round matchup next Sunday against the winner of the Philadelphia-Tampa Ba
All four of Stafford's daughters were born during his 12 years in Detroit before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — In the end, Mother Nature was no match for Bills Mafia. With the remnants of a lake-effect snowstorm moving north on Monday, the Bills' hearty fanbase took over, helping dig out Highmark Stadium while finding new ways to tailgate before Buffalo hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in a weather-delayed AFC wild-card playoff game. “Nothing was going to stop us,” said Ryan Stang, who organizes a tailgate event for each home game at a bar near the stadium. “It doesn’t matter if i
Picking Jordan Love once made Brian Gutekunst a pariah in Green Bay. Now, the Packers GM looks astute for executing a masterful plan.
Pavel Kotov of Russia smashed a ball out of anger and scared the heck out of a nearby attendant.
Jenner and Bieber attended Monday’s game between the Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder
The Buffalo Bills host the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC wild-card game on Sunday. Here's everything you need to know for kickoff time and channel.
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown $50,000 on Tuesday for his court-storming outburst against a referee. Joe Dumars, the league's head of basketball operations, announced the fine against Brown for “aggressively pursuing a game official during live play, and for publicly criticizing the officiating" after his team's 143-142 overtime loss to Milwaukee on Sunday night. Brown was ejected in the fourth quarter. He stormed onto the court and began screaming at referee Int
Welcome to HoopsHype's fourth annual NBA Trade Deadline Guide! With the deadline three weeks away, trade season has already begun, and with half of the regular season already played, it is increasingly clear which direction every NBA team is headed ...
Could the Bears actually get a first-round pick in a Justin Fields trade? One NFL analyst believes so.
True to his ways, Terry Ryan made no effort to hide his emotions in a post-game interview following a surprise return to professional hockey on Sunday afternoon.The former Montreal Canadiens draft pick suited up for his hometown Newfoundland Growlers against the Adirondack Thunder amid a flu outbreak that left the Growlers shorthanded. The ECHL appearance marked his first game of professional hockey in 21 years.Ryan, whose fervent and fiery ways took him all the way to a brief stint in the NHL i
Heat among several teams linked to Hawks’ Murray
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed catcher Brian Serven off waivers from the Chicago Cubs, the Major League Baseball team announced Tuesday. The 28-year-old Serven appeared in 11 games with the Colorado Rockies last season and 38 games with their Triple-A squad in Albuquerque, N.M. The six-foot, 207-pound right-handed hitter was claimed off waivers by the Cubs earlier this month. Serven, from Palm Desert, Calif., was selected by Colorado in the fifth round of the 2016 first-year player
Two former WWE Superstars made their TNA debut on Saturday's (January 13) Hard to Kill pay-per-view.