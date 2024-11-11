Nice dish from Kevin Huerter

Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his breakdown of every Week 11 game on Sunday.
Week 10's Sunday action had some disappointing, surprising results, especially at the receiver position. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts breaks it down.
We are not making this up.
The Cardinals are one of the hottest teams in the NFL.
Dallas' playoff hopes are all but lost after a hapless showing against Philadelphia.
Jared Goff and C.J. Stroud face off in a battle of two of the league's premier QBs.
Philadelphia moved into first place in the NFC East with a huge showdown with Washington looming.
On this week's Overreaction episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde unpack the complex conference championship races that now exist after many unexpected Week 11 outcomes.
The Bulldogs are at No. 11 and the Hurricanes are at No. 12.
Milroe rushed for four touchdowns as the Crimson Tide likely eliminated the Tigers from playoff contention.
The SEC title race just got a lot more complicated.
Nick Bosa knew his gesture would likely result in a fine from the NFL, but he thought speaking his mind was worth the expense.
Georgia Tech pulled the upset of the day by beating No. 4 Miami.
The MLS' best-of-three format in the first round has been unpopular with some fans, players and coaches.
Scott Pianowski arrives with the Week 10 fantasy football traffic report to help set your lineups.
Welcome to our weekend preview show where we get you ready with everything you need to know heading into Sunday and Monday's action. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to share 3 burning fantasy questions he wants answered in Week 10. Behrens also shares the three matchups he has his eye on in Week 10 that will have the most fantasy ramifications.
We're nearly through three weeks of the fantasy basketball season, so Dan Titus decided to gauge the first-year players' current value.
Nate Tice is joined by Charles McDonald as they look ahead to Week 10 of the NFL season by deep diving on the biggest matchup of the weekend and giving one thing to watch in every single game.
The two games between ranked teams are both in the SEC.
Nine weeks down, and nine weeks to go. Here's everything you need to know about the NFL season so far.