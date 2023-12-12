Nice dish from Karl-Anthony Towns
Here's how Twitter reacted to Bronny James' college debut for USC.
TORONTO — While baseball star Shohei Ohtani's decision not to sign with the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend has left fans wondering what might have been, one sports economist says team owner Rogers Communications Inc. is better off for having struck out. Ohtani said Saturday he'd be signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, with reports indicating his deal is worth a record US$700 million over 10 years, after a courtship process in which the Blue Jays were among the final suitors. Off the field,
The inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational featured a $4 million purse.
Georges St-Pierre assures everyone that, at 42, there's zero chance he's part of Dana White's big plans for 2024.
Andy Reid doesn’t usually make statements like this about officials’ calls.
Three teams are tied at 6-7, with the "winner" guaranteed destruction in the wild-card round, worse draft position and a first-place schedule next season. Oh, and the other team's on pace for the worst record in the 17-game era.
This wasn’t what Rahm wanted for his career. Until the money changed his mind.
The two coparent two kids
Tony Granato says he's taking a temporary leave of absence from his role as a TV analyst to begin treatment this week for non-Hodgkin Lympoma.
The Mahomes are also parents to daughter Sterling, 2
DALLAS (AP) — Red Wings forward David Perron was suspended for six games by the NHL on Monday for cross-checking Ottawa defenceman Artem Zub in the aftermath of a hit on Dylan Larkin that knocked out the Detroit captain. Perron was given a match penalty for intent to injure for cross-checking Zub as he stood next to the prone Larkin in the first period of Saturday's game. Larkin was motionless on the ice after getting cross-checked in the back of the head and neck by Ottawa’s Mathieu Joseph. Und
The couple's three kids were there to bear witness to a very special game
The defending champions lead 18 returning teams who will tee it up this week in Orlando.
'Reputation' served with a side of sporty.
The fourth-quarter comeback is still absent. The flags are here, though.
What took place at the inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational was a new concept – and they want more of it.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — One touchdown would have been enough for the Raiders. Or two field goals. Even one field goal would have forced overtime. But Las Vegas couldn't even manage that much offense in a 3-0 loss to the visiting Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, an ignominious result that led to interim coach Antonio Pierce pledging to evaluate everyone in the organization. “The whole football program, our whole program — everybody,” Pierce said. “Got to win. It ain’t good enough. So, got to win.” Any evalu
Mike McCarthy coached four days after having an emergency appendectomy yet the Cowboys didn’t give him a game ball after win over Eagles
TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov hadn't played in more than two weeks. Sub-par performances coupled with an illness sidelined the Maple Leafs goaltender as Joseph Woll took command of Toronto's No. 1 goaltending job. With his crease partner now out for the foreseeable future, Samsonov is set to get a run of games. Saturday was a solid start. Auston Matthews scored twice and Samsonov made 18 saves for his first shutout of the season as the Leafs ground out a 4-0 victory over the Nashville Predators. "Long
An investment group with holdings in the NFL, Premier League, MLB and other entities is now negotiating with the PGA Tour.