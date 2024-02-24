Nice dish from Julian Champagnie

The Canadian Press

The Arizona Coyotes have put forward Adam Ruzicka on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract. The move comes after Ruzicka posted to social media a video of a himself with a white powder appearing to be cocaine and a credit card on a counter. The team announced Friday that Ruzicka was going on waivers for termination purposes and said it would have no further comment at this time. Ruzicka is in the second season of a two-year contract worth $1.525 million. He has only been with the Coyot