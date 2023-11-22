Nice dish from Josh Okogie

On Monday, the Alouettes DB clarified his post-game comments: "I just felt that the French language was not respected and it's nothing against the English."
TORONTO — Rogers Centre is unrecognizable after extensive renovations began on the downtown Toronto ballpark last month. The Toronto Blue Jays released photos of the demolition of most of the stadium's lower bowl on Tuesday. Photos and video show that the field and all the seats on the 100 level have been torn out. The Major League Baseball team says that 29.5 million pounds of materials were removed from the stadium Oct. 13 to 26. That amount includes 26.5 million pounds of concrete and three m
Meghan supported Prince Harry at the Vancouver Canucks game, where he did the ceremonial puck drop
The Philadelphia Flyers' Nicolas Deslauriers and Columbus Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier pounded each other until the outcome we did not see coming.
Coach Andy Reid was displeased with tight end Travis Kelce during Monday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Lucic was arraigned on Tuesday where he pled not guilty to a charge of assault and battery against a family member. His pre-trial hearing is set for Jan. 19.
This is what is being written and said about the Chiefs following their loss to the Eagles on Monday night.
The surprise outing comes ahead of the next Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler
Josh Donaldson says he has one more MLB season left in him and he's open to spending it with the Blue Jays.
Sam Kerr popped the question two years after Kristie Mewis comforted her on the field following the USWNT's win over Australia at the Tokyo Olympics.
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell in 2021 gave a bizarre introductory press conference. I thought he was a goofball. Turns out, I'm the goofball.
VANCOUVER — The NHL's Department of Player Safety says Canucks forward Nils Hoglander has been fined for slew-footing San Jose's Kevin Labanc during Vancouver's 3-1 win on Monday. Hoglander has been fined US$2,864.58, the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association. The Swedish forward was given a match penalty for the infraction and ejected from the game with Connor Garland serving the penalty for his teammate. The incident hap
DENVER (AP) — The NFL suspended Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson four games without pay on Monday for repeated violations of the league's playing rules intended to protect players. Jackson's latest banishment stemmed from his hit on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs on Sunday night in Jackson's first game back from his first suspension for an illegal hit on Packers tight end Luke Musgrave on Oct. 22. The 14th-year pro acknowledged upon his return from suspension last week that he co
After a week of voting for the 2023 NASCAR Fan Choice Awards Supercharged by Worldwide Express, the votes have been tallied and the results are in. Fans were given the opportunity to vote for an array of categories including Best Race, Best Paint Scheme, Crew Chief of the Year, Most Improved and Most Dominant Performance. […]
Jose Bautista will appear on the Hall of Fame ballot for the first time in 2024, but enshrinement is likely to remain beyond his reach.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs had scored an NFL-worst 53 points in the second half of games this season, which equates to just under six points per game, and they had scored a single touchdown in the fourth quarter through their first nine games. They sure could have used about six more points Monday night. Instead, they got none. Again. The Chiefs were shut out in the second half for the third consecutive game, this time by the Philadelphia Eagles in their highly anticipated re
England’s final two qualifiers of the campaign to reach Euro 2024 next summer confirmed one indisputable fact: there are four ‘untouchables’ in the team that Gareth Southgate cannot do without.
Djokovic is the first player to spend 400 weeks at the top of the rankings.
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A brawl between fans at Rio’s Maracana Stadium delayed the start of the South American World Cup qualifying match between Argentina and Brazil on Tuesday night for 27 minutes. Policemen on the scene were using batons to break up the fights between supporters of both teams, with parts of seats flying around and hitting some of the spectators behind one of the goals. At least one fan left the stadium bleeding from his head. Argentina players asked those in the stand for calm
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic is scheduled to be arraigned on an assault charge in connection with his arrest this weekend after his wife called police to their home and said he tried to choke her. A Boston Police Department report released Monday said Lucic, a member of the Bruins 2011 Stanley Cup championship team, appeared intoxicated when they arrived at his North End apartment early Saturday. According to the police report, Lucic was arrested on suspicion of assault and ba