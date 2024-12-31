Nice dish from Josh Giddey

The Lions have a winner-take-all showdown with the Vikings for the top seed in the NFC next Sunday.
Klubnik led the Tigers to the ACC title and a College Football Playoff appearance in his second full season as a starter.
Texas is the favorite to win the College Football Playoff.
The six plaintiffs allege that Hamilton promised each of them $250,000 in NIL payments from the coach’s “business partners.”
The Bills have nothing to play for in Week 18, as well as bigger goals on their mind. Allen is already the betting favorite for MVP, so why should he play next week?
When we needed them most, the old heads came through. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts examines four key veteran performances from Week 17.
Tyrod Taylor was the only reason the Jets didn't put up a goose egg against the Bills.
Jayden Daniels led the winning touchdown drive in overtime, while not allowing Atlanta a possession.
Sadly for the Browns, Garrett's success has coincided with some very bad football teams.
We're tracking Alex Ovechkin's chase for Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record of 894.
Manning, Vinatieri, Luke Kuechly, Terrell Suggs, and Marshal Yanda are among the first-time finalists.
Set your Championship Week lineups with start/sit advice from every remaining game on the Week 17 slate.
The NFL MVP race might come down to the end of the season.
Christian and Alexis react to Chelsea’s shock last minute loss to Fulham. Then, Christian and Alexis break down the other Boxing Day fixtures including Liverpool’s win to Leicester City. Later, Christian and Alexis give a few premier league clubs some resolutions for 2025.
This is it, the fantasy football championships for most leagues. Chris Allen breaks down what to keep an eye on.
Plus, if you want a little extra personnel drama, this marks the first time that Washington’s Dan Quinn will face Atlanta as a head coach since the Falcons fired him in 2018.
Even by Bears standards, this loss to the Seahawks was a frustrating one.
Betts provided a profane footnote to the most bizarre moment of the 2024 World Series.
The Red Sox have rebuilt their rotation this winter but could still use a right-handed bat.
Eagles backup quarterback Kenny Pickett also suffered a rib injury in that loss to the Commanders.