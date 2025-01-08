Nice dish from Johnny Juzang

Sean Higgins turned down an offer of 35 years in prison and pleaded not guilty in the deaths of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau on Tuesday.
Now that the regular season is over, Nate Tice and Charles McDonald check back in with their fourth mock draft of this cycle — with QBs going first and second overall.
Lux adds an above-average lefty bat to a Cincinnati lineup that needed a boost and clears some room in the Los Angeles infield.
The NFL regular season is in the books after a messy Week 18. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to breakdown what you should actually care about from Week 18 for the 2025 fantasy season. In a jam packed show the two also share Yahoo's internal data from the 2024 season to reveal the true 'league winners' this fantasy season. Behrens ends the show by sharing his end of the year fantasy awards including fantasy MVP, bust of the year, sleeper of the year, rookie of the year and many more.
The Giants finished 3-14 this season, tied for the NFL's worst record.
It's never too early to think about next fantasy football season. Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski take a look at the top-20 fantasy picks for 2025.
Matsuyama's record, TGL’s debut, Morikawa’s struggles, and is Tour Championship match play on the way?
Jerod Mayo was one and done as Patriots head coach. Who will replace him?
Osaka was leading Clara Tauson 6-4 before receiving attention from trainers for her abdomen.
Rourke first tore his right ACL at the end of the 2022 season while at Ohio and is set for revision surgery next week.
With the 2024 fantasy football season in the books, Dalton Del Don looks ahead to next season with his early rankings.
The 2024 fantasy season has come and gone and what a season it was. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don attempt to put the first bow on the season and provide the 10 lessons they learned from the 2024 season that they hope to apply in 2025. From the 'year of the RB' to rookie QBs that boomed and bust, the two recap every angle of the fantasy season:
Klubnik led the Tigers to the ACC title and a College Football Playoff appearance in his second full season as a starter.
Texas is the favorite to win the College Football Playoff.
Can the Ducks beat the Buckeyes for a second time this season?
When we needed them most, the old heads came through. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts examines four key veteran performances from Week 17.
The Giants don't have the inside track for the first pick of the draft anymore.
Beck underwent surgery to repair the UCL in his right elbow this week after injuring it during the SEC title game.
Shedeur Sanders apparently knows where he's going. Do the Giants?
Manning, Vinatieri, Luke Kuechly, Terrell Suggs, and Marshal Yanda are among the first-time finalists.