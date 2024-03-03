Nice dish from Jerami Grant
Nice dish from Jerami Grant, 03/02/2024
Sharlene Mawdsley is disqualified after qualifying for the 400m final at the World Indoor Championships as the Ireland's team appeal is rejected.
Travis Kelce addressed speculation that he'll propose to Taylor Swift after the Super Bowl.
The details, provided by the PGA Tour's TourCast, are ugly.
"However that’s going to happen, I don’t know, but that’s what I would like to see."
Meghan Markle was pictured enjoying a lavish ski trip with her friends and children, Archie and Lilibet in new photos. See images.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — NASCAR on Saturday displayed a clearly altered glove that Joey Logano wore in qualifying at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where aerodynamic-deflecting alterations were so obvious it looked as if he was wearing part of an amphibious costume. The black glove for Logano's left hand had webbing made of an unspecified material in between every finger. The theory is that Logano, who qualified second at Atlanta last weekend, had the glove altered in order to place his hand out his window as
Andrey Rublev was defaulted from his semifinal at the Dubai Championships for yelling in the face of a line judge, allowing Alexander Bublik to advance to the final on Friday. Also, defending champion Daniil Medvedev was knocked out in the other semi by Ugo Humbert 7-5, 6-3. The second-seeded Rublev erupted after Bublik won a point to take a 6-5 lead in the deciding set.
Matt Chapman is leaving the hot corner in Toronto for greener pastures in San Francisco. The Toronto Blue Jays' third baseman agreed to a three-year, $54 million deal with the Giants, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. According to Heyman's report on Friday night, Chapman would be paid $20 million in 2024, $18 million in 2025 and $16 million in 2026 if options in the contract are not declined. The 30-year-old Chapman was named the Gold Glove winner in 2023 when the Jays advanced to the wild
For the second straight year, no LIV golfers will be in the field.
There was some confusion, but referee Marc Goddard remained in control as he called off the UFC Fight Night 238 main event.
After winning her battle for Canadian citizenship earlier this year, teenage surfer Erin Brooks won't be wearing the Maple Leaf at the Paris Olympics. Brooks has been eliminated at the 2024 ISA World Surfing Games, the final Olympic qualifier that wraps up Sunday in Puerto Rico. Brooks, one of six Canadians competing, was knocked out of Round 2 by France's Vahiné Fierro and then eliminated in Thursday's repechage round. Canadians Sanoa Dempfle-Olin, who is provisionally qualified for the Olympic
TORONTO — Max Domi scored the shootout winner as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday night. John Tavares, Mitch Marner and William Nylander had the goals in regulation for Toronto (35-17-8). Ilya Samsonov stopped 32 shots through 65 minutes of action. Vincent Trocheck scored twice for New York (40-17-4), while Alexis Lafreniere added a goal and two assists. Artemi Panarin also had two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves. After Mika Zibanejad and Marner traded g
The 2024 NFL free agency period begins March 13, following a two-day legal tampering period. Here are the 50 hottest free agents you need to know.
The Missouri DE said the 21 reps he did during the bench press aren't an accurate reflection of what he can do.
Javelinas, which are most active at night, dug up big swaths of grass at this scenic golf course.
Ayesha Curry announced she is expecting her fourth child. Ayesha and Steph Curry shared the news on the first cover of her skincare line's magazine.
With the final weeks of the NHL season here, every move is important. Any of these skaters could contribute to your late-season fantasy run.
Ian MauleAfter he was caught in a brawl during a youth football event in Atlanta that resulted in a viral video, NFL free agent Cam Newton is finally addressing what went down. On the latest episode of his podcast 4th & 1, the former Carolina Panthers quarterback said he’s “disappointed” in his behavior that day.“I let my emotions get the best of me, and it should not have been called for," Newton said of the incident.Cam Newton led Auburn to a Natty with 1 O-lineman that started an NFL game and
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also addressed a ruling by a judge requiring him to take a paternity test in case regarding him being the biological father of a 27-year-old woman.
Anthony Kim's second round couldn't have started much worse, but he salvaged the day with steady play.